Motorist Alert: New road project begins in Middleburg; expect detours

Clay County drivers can anticipate traffic detours beginning the week of Oct. 17 as crews begin making stormwater system upgrades on Honeysuckle Circle in Middleburg.

The south entrance to Honeysuckle Circle will be closed at Halperns Way for 300 feet east to 4080 Honeysuckle Circle, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Traffic will be detoured at the north end of Halperns Way to Honeysuckle Circle.

Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates. Florida Department of Transportation

Work is expected to take 60 days to complete.

Additionally, crews will soon begin repairs to drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane in Middleburg. Work will include replacing the curb inlets and drainpipes from the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway and moving them 300 feet to the south on Camp Ridge Lane to improve drainage and prevent flooding.

Work is anticipated to begin within 30 days.

Clay County officials are holding a public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, to discuss the Bonded Transportation Program projects beginning soon in Lake Asbury and Green Cove Springs.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at Russell Baptist Church, 2299 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs.

County officials are hoping for a good public turnout to discuss the projects, Winter said. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the Clay County Government Facebook Page.

The seven projects selected for the county's Bonded Transportation Program are designed to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow, and increase public safety in Clay County, Winter said. Roadway designs will also incorporate drainage features and safety features including sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

Ongoing County Projects

Hagans Court – Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures continuing the week of Oct. 17, for stormwater system upgrades on the southern cul-de-sac on Hagans Court, west of Hibernia Oaks Drive.

Pine Avenue – Intermittent, alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road, and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkway for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements.

Bridge decks, sidewalks, and approach slabs are complete. Handrails have been ordered and will be installed within the next four to six weeks, Winter said.

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Aquarius Concourse - Daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project.

Work is expected to take 12 months to complete.