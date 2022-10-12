Shelter animal adoption fees will be waived during month of October

Clay County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats six-months or older during the month of October.

Saturday, Oct. 15 is “Adopt a Shelter Dog Day” and the Middleburg-Clay Hill Library and Clay County Animal Services are partnering to help shelter animals find a home. Residents can visit the Middleburg-Clay Hill Library at 2245 Aster Ave. in Middleburg from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 15 to see current animals up for adoption.

Families and individuals can attend the event and take their animal home the same day at no cost.

All dogs are up to date on all age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped and spayed or neutered, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Adopted shelter dog, Luna, with her homemade dog toy her owners made for her. Clay County Government

“An estimated 3-4 million animals are waiting in shelters every year to get the loving, forever homes that they deserve,” Shelter Manager Aymie Hellard said, “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month is a perfect opportunity for families to welcome a new best friend into their homes and we are grateful for the Middleburg-Clay Hill Library’s partnership in hosting adoptable shelter dogs at the library.”

Hellard added, “Staff and shelter volunteers will be at the library helping to match each dog with a compatible owner and environment, and providing adoptive families with tips on welcoming a new dog to ensure its best chance at finding a loving and stable forever home.”

Library staff will also be leading a Do-it-Yourself dog-friendly toy craft at the library during the event. Families adopting will get to go home with a special hand-made toy for their new animal, Winter said.

Free supplies will be provided. All are welcome to participate in the craft activity.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) sponsors and promotes Adopt a Shelter Dog Month every October, and the American Humane Society has celebrated the month-long October campaign encouraging the adoption of shelter dogs since 1981.