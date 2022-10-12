Green Cove Springs man claims he shot at other vehicles due to road rage, sheriff says

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook says a Saturday night arrest was the result of a road rage incident.

Timothy Floyd, 57, of Green Cove Springs was arrested Saturday for two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting or throwing a missile into a vehicle on Friday, Oct. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

During a Tuesday evening press conference, Cook thanked witnesses who helped provide “fantastic descriptions” of Floyd’s vehicle and physical description that helped lead to his arrest.

According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1100 block of Blanding Boulevard Friday in reference to a person shot in their vehicle.

Two victims were in the vehicle and told deputies they were traveling north along Blanding when they were confronted by an unknown black male driving an old red, brown Ford model dually truck, the report said. They described the gun as a possible revolver with a long barrel, the report said.

Parts of the victims’ statements have been removed from the arrest report.

The driving victim was struck in the right shoulder by a bullet and the front seat passenger victim sustained facial and eye injuries from glass fragments as the bullet went through the passenger side window, the report said. Both were transported to Orange Park Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries.

A BOLO, or “be on the lookout,” was issued for the suspect’s truck which has a fuel container in the bed of the truck, close to the cab. Floyd was described as an older black male with gray or white in his beard and a low, afro-style haircut, the report said.

A K-9 deputy performed a traffic stop Saturday following the incident and, upon talking to Floyd, realized he was the suspect from the night before, Cook said.

“That suspect actually confesses to the road rage and to firing his weapon while going down Blanding Boulevard on a Friday night at 8:30,” Cook said.

Floyd’s statements have been removed from the arrest report, however, it states that he initially made a statement, but once he was read witness statements, he told a different story.

“We are very fortunate we do not have a whole lot of violent crime in Clay County,” Cook said. “In just over 24 hours we made an arrest of somebody who had a disregard for human life that night.”

Based on witness statements, the victim’s injuries and Floyd’s confession, he was transported to Clay County jail for three felonies. His bond is set at $700,012.

Cook urged citizens to download the SaferWatch app in order to anonymously report crimes or suspicious activity in the county.

“In jail tonight is Timothy Floyd and we’re just not going to have any of that in Clay County,” she said. “I am absolutely committed to keeping this community safe.”