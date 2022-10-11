Clay County Humane Society community cat services will not be available Oct. 18

Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return (TNVR) services for Clay County residents will not be available Tuesday, Oct. 18, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Community or feral cats can be brought in each Tuesday for free TNVR services at the Clay County Humane Society. Clay County Government

The Clay County Humane Society is the Clay County Animal Services partner organization that provides free services each Tuesday for cats brought in on a first-come-first-serve basis. Services will resume the following Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Once services resume, residents can drop off community cats in a humane live trap on Tuesdays between 7:15 and 8:30 a.m. at the Clay County Humane Society facility located at 2230 Filmore St., Orange Park. The free services are available with a limit of 40 cats each Tuesday. Cats must be picked up on the same day.

Questions can be directed to claymedical@claycountygov.com or call 904-529-5876.