Third arrest made in "Lucky 777s" drug trafficking operation from California to Northeast Florida. Getty Images

A third arrest was made Friday in Jacksonville associated with the major drug trafficking operation from California to Florida, dubbed “Operation Lucky 777s.”

Raymond Giuseppe Brewer, 44, was arrested at his Jacksonville home on Bellrose Avenue Friday morning on an active warrant from an Aug. 17 incident.

Raymond Brewer Clay County Sheriff's Office

According to the warrant, Brewer was pulled over and arrested in Orange Park by a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy who found drug paraphernalia and cocaine in plastic baggies in the vehicle.

Investigators were able to link Brewer to the arrests of Jason Setzer and Alvin Mercado, two men who are in Clay County Jail on multi-million dollar bonds for allegedly trafficking kilo-sized portions of drugs into Northeast Florida through the U.S. Postal Service, according to authorities.

Brewer is a lower-level dealer who took part in the distribution of these drugs, investigators said.

He was transported to Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $500,003.