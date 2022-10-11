Public invited to Bonded Transportation Program meeting on road projects in Lake Asbury, Green Cove Springs

The public is invited to a community meeting held by Clay County officials to discuss major road construction projects starting soon in Lake Asbury and Green Cove Springs.

Seven road projects in Clay County have been selected as part of the Bonded Transportation Program. Clay County Government

The projects are part of the Bonded Transportation Program. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at Russell Baptist Church, 2299 Sandridge Road, Green Cove Springs.

County officials are hoping for a good public turnout to discuss the projects, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the Clay County Government Facebook Page.

The seven projects selected for the county's Bonded Transportation Program are designed to reduce congestion, improve traffic flow, and increase public safety in Clay County, Winter said. Roadway designs will also incorporate drainage features and safety features including sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

All road projects are scheduled for completion before the opening of the First Coast Expressway in early 2025.

During the Oct. 18 meeting, the Bonded Transportation Program Administrator and Owner’s Representative (WGI Inc.) will provide an overview of the Bonded Transportation Program projects including improvements to Russell Road and Sandridge Road in Lake Asbury, improvements to County Road 315 and the new First Coast Expressway connector road to be built north of Green Cove Springs.

Rendering of 3-lane roadway design with sidewalks and bike lanes. Clay County Government

The public will be able to view construction plans and renderings illustrating the roadway designs, and safety and drainage features, Winter said.

