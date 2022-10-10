Motorist Alert: New road project in Fleming Island begins this week

Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates. Florida Department of Transportation

A new road project along Hagans Court in Fleming Island begins Monday, Oct. 10. Crews will be making stormwater system upgrades on the southern cul-de-sac on Hibernia Court, west of Hibernia Oaks Drive.

Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures during the project.

Road construction will be starting soon in Middleburg, Green Cove Springs and Lake Asbury as part of the Bonded Transportation Program.

All seven Bonded Transportation Program projects are scheduled for completion by the end of 2024, before the opening of the First Coast Expressway in 2025. These projects are designed to increase public safety, improve traffic flow and reduce congestion throughout the county, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Roadway designs will also incorporate drainage and safety features including sidewalks and bicycle lanes.

Click here to be taken to the Bonded Transportation Program dashboard for a complete breakdown of the seven projects.

Two additional projects in Middleburg will begin soon on Camp Ridge Lane and Honeysuckle Circle.

Crews will soon begin repairs to the drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane. Work will include replacing the curb inlets and drainpipes from the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway and moving them south 300 feet on Camp Ridge Lane to improve drainage and prevent flooding, Winter said.

Work is anticipated to begin within 30 days.

Crews will be making stormwater system upgrades on Honeysuckle Circle beginning in mid-October, Winter said.

The south entrance to Honeysuckle Circle will be closed at Halperns Way for 300 feet east to 4080 Honeysuckle Circle. Traffic will be detoured at the north end of Halperns Way to Honeysuckle Circle.

The project is anticipated to start the week of Oct. 17 and will take 60 days to complete.

Ongoing County Projects

North Ridge Drive - Daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on North Ridge Drive near the cul-de-sac continuing the week of Oct. 10 for a county drainage improvement project. Paving work was completed the week of Oct. 3. This entire project will be completed within the next two weeks, Winter said.

Pine Avenue – Intermittent, alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road, and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkway for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements.

Bridge decks, sidewalks, and approach slabs are complete. Handrails have been ordered and will be installed within the next four to six weeks. Watching for pedestrians near this project is highly stressed, Winter said.

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Aquarius Concourse - Daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project.

Work is expected to take 12 months to complete.