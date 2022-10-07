A second Clay County youth academy employee arrested for relationship with student, deputies say

Zoey Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18li0z_0iQKY60q00
An additional, separate arrest of a FLYCA employee was made Thursday for engaging in a relationship with a student.Getty Images

A Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy employee turned herself in Thursday on an active arrest warrant for soliciting a romantic relationship with a student while in a position of authority.

The Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy is an accredited school where at-risk juveniles can earn their diplomas in a para-military fashion. The students are taught and managed by certified Clay County teachers and other civilian contracted employees, the arrest warrant said.

The arrest comes six days after the arrest of FLYCA employee Libby Chrome who was also arrested on allegations of an “inappropriate relationship” with a 16-year-old student.

According to the arrest warrant, Clay County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about the relationship on April 11, 2022. Detectives responded to Camp Blanding and conducted an interview with the 16-year-old victim who provided information about her relationship with FLYCA employee Ariana Durr, 24, of Gainesville.

The victim’s statements have been removed from the arrest warrant.

Detectives returned to the academy on April 19 for a second interview, but the victim refused to speak to them again and Durr was not present.

The victim eventually spoke to detectives again at a different location, not the FLYCA. The majority of her statements have been removed from the arrest report.

Detectives were able to get statements from the victim about the relationship she had with Durr and were read aloud messages from her email that Durr had sent the victim.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbiyK_0iQKY60q00
Ariana Durr, 24, of Gainesville.Clay County Sheriff's Office

Based on the victim’s disclosure to detectives, and the emails sent by the defendant to the victim, there is probable cause that Durr had a relationship of a romantic nature with a student victim while being in the position of authority, the arrest report said.

Durr turned herself in at the front lobby of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and was taken to the Clay County Jail on charges of a sexual offense for soliciting and engaging in a romantic relationship with a student while in a position of authority. Her bond is set at $50,003.

