New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in Middleburg

Jennings State Forest in Middleburg is unveiling a new hiking trail in honor of October State Forest Awareness Month. The new trail, “Sandridge Trail” will be open to the public Oct. 22.

The forest, located at the Old Jennings Recreation Area off Old Jennings Road and Live Oak Lane, will hold the new trail’s grand opening Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Sandridge Trail Complex is a 6.75-mile traverse comprised of five hiking loops and two horseback riding loops. The area is maintained by prescribed fire burns, giving visitors wiregrass views and continuous rolling terrain, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services webpage said.

Cross-trails on the loop allow visitors to shorten or lengthen their hiking experience.

Jennings State Forest is part of the Jacksonville, Florida, Forest Service. A new trail will open Oct. 22 at the forest. Florida Forest Service Facebook

During the Oct. 22 grand opening, visitors will be able to interact with staff and volunteers of the forest, take a look at educational displays and practice archery, Forestry Recreation Coordinator Justin Rogers said.

Jennings State Forest is open to regulated hunting and fishing under the direction of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Non-hunting recreationists are encouraged to check Jennings Wildlife Management Area regulations and season dates before visiting the forest, he said.

Hunting requires a license and permit and is allowed only in designated Wildlife Management Areas during appropriate seasons. Fishing requires a license only.