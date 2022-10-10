Clay County school board member submits documents for removal of library books

Zoey Fields

Clay County parents have submitted more than 2,400 pages of documents citing issues with books they believe need to be banned from district schools.

A committee created by the district will meet next week to begin a review of the books that are being challenged by parents for removal. The number of books being challenged has not been released, but the district says the amount of documentation included with the books totals more than 2,000 pages. This includes several pages of excerpts from the books and the reasons given for removal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FhzJ2_0iObIbWx00
Many books could be removed from Clay County school district shelves due to a policy that allows parents to report issues with books.Getty Images

Clay County school board member Ashley Gilhousen has submitted approximately 300 documents to the district’s review committee on behalf of her husband and others. The documents include forms citing 48 books for removal. Her name does not appear on any of the forms.

A NewsBreak public records request asked for all forms and other documentation submitted to the district’s review committee by Gilhousen. The 48 books are only those submitted in forms by Gilhousen and do not represent the total number of books that are being challenged. The actual number of books challenged by parents could be much higher.

Some of the more notable books being challenged include, “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut Jr., “Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, “Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen and “The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IP0Gz_0iObIbWx00
Ashley Gilhousen represents the District 5 seat on the Clay County school board.Gilhousen

Four of the books on forms submitted by Gilhousen are now in the “to be processed” phase of the district’s review process. This means the books will be considered for removal at a District Curriculum Council Meeting, a spokesperson from the district’s public records department said.

Another book, “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds, not submitted by Gilhousen, has also made it to the “to be processed” phase and the District Curriculum Council will review it Oct. 14. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at Fleming Island High School. The council also will be reviewing the book “Unravel Me” by Tahereh Mafi (submitted by Gilhousen) during the same meeting.

The five books being challenged at District Curriculum Council meetings:

  • “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas is a young adult novel that portrays the life of a Black girl who watches her best friend get shot at the hands of police. Written in the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, and later turned into a film, the story has received both large amounts of praise and controversy nationwide for its raw depiction of what it is like to be Black in America.

The forms for this book were filled out by Anita Jones of Orange Park. She did not cite any passages from the book as “not suitable material for minors,” nor did she mark any passages as having sexual content.

“What I do find offensive within the colloquial dialogue used is the repetitiveness of curse words and/or grossly inappropriate words for young ears,” she said.

There are 50 copies of “The Hate U Give” in the Clay County school district. Each copy is located in a high school.

  • Unravel Me” by Tahereh Mafi is part of a series titled “Shatter Me.” The science-fiction young adult novel follows a teen girl with inherited superpowers that paralyze, or kill, when she touches another person. She grows up without many friends and not fitting in — refusing to get too close to others. “Unravel Me,” the second book in the series, follows the girl as she uses her powers to help fight against a government reestablishment in a dystopian world.

New York Times Best Selling Author Ransom Riggs said the book is, “a thrilling, high-stakes saga of self-discovery and forbidden love, the Shatter Me series is a must-read for fans of dystopian young-adult literature — or any literature!"

The forms for this book were filled out by Adam Gilhousen, the husband of board member Ashley Gilhousen, both of Green Cove Springs. He indicated that it contains nudity and sexual content that is harmful for minors. Gilhousen marked the book as “so flawed that it is not recommended for use in public schools.”

The forms citing “Unravel Me” include excerpts from a different book. Due to this error, the number of books at district schools can’t be determined from the form.

  • “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher is a mystery-fiction young adult novel that follows a teen boy, Clay, who received a package of cassette tapes left for him by his classmate and crush, Hannah, who committed suicide two weeks prior. When Clay listens to the tapes, he learns more about Hannah and what she went through prior to taking her own life. The book has received mixed reviews, especially after it was made into a Netflix series in 2017. Critics argue the story glamorizes suicide, while fans state it shows raw perspective into depression and suicidal thoughts.

The forms for this book were filled out by Martha McNeill of Middleburg. She indicated the book contains explicit verbal descriptions of sexual excitement and marked the book as not suitable material for minors.

There are 24 copies of “Thirteen Reasons Why” in the Clay County school district. They are located throughout several of the district’s high schools and junior high schools.

  • “Drama” by Raina Telgemeier is a young adult comic novel that follows a middle school girl who loves theater but has no singing talent. Instead, she is the set designer for the drama department stage crew. The plot eventually begins to follow two boys who are in the play and learning about their sexuality, using words like “gay” and “bi” for the first time to help them attempt to identify themselves. Several reader reviews say they wished the LGBTQ+ narrative had been more transparent in the book summary before reading.

The forms for this book were filled out by Shirley Johnston of Orange Park. She indicated the book is inappropriate for certain ages and that it subjects all readers to the LGBTQ+ agenda. She noted she would not recommend this book to any age group.

There are 40 copies of “Drama” in the Clay County school district. They are located in elementary schools, junior high schools and high schools.

  • “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds is a non-fiction young adult book that reveals the history of racist ideas in America and inspires hope for an anti-racist future through its narrative that places different historical moments in America in chronological order. The book has been republished into a second, updated version, each with different pieces of information and tips for the reader to “identify and stamp out racist thoughts in their daily lives,” Reynolds said.

It is unknown what citations were listed for “Stamped” as the form was not submitted by Gilhousen and, therefore, not obtained by NewsBreak in the public records request.

Twenty-nine books turned in by Gilhousen are marked as “incomplete forms” and will be returned to the sender for corrections. Once corrected, they can be resubmitted for potential removal. All forms marked “incomplete” were filled out by Adam Gilhousen.

  • “Blankets” by Craig Thompson

Click here for book description.

  • “Glass” by Ellen Hopkins

Click here for book description

  • “Emergency Contact” by Mary H.K. Choi

Click here for book description.

  • “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer

Click here for book description.

  • “Little & Lion” by Brandy Colbert.

Click here for book description.

  • “Darius the Great Deserves Better” by Adib Khorram

Click here for book description.

  • “Heroine” by Mindy McGinnis

Click here for book description.

  • “Collateral” by Ellen Hopkins

Click here for book description.

  • “Half of a Yellow Sun” by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Click here for book description.

  • “Burned” by Ellen Hopkins

Click here for book description.

  • “Guyaholic” by Carolyn Mackler

Click here for book description.

  • “Kingdom of Ash” by Sarah J. Maas

Click here for book description.

  • “Grown” by Tiffany D. Jackson

Click here for book description.

  • “Impulse” by Ellen Hopkins

Click here for book description.

  • “Grit” by Gillian French

Click here for book description.

  • “Identical” by Ellen Hopkins

Click here for book description.

  • “I’ll Give You the Sun” by Jandy Nelson

Click here for book description.

  • “All the Things We Do in the Dark” by Saundra Mitchell

Click here for book description.

  • “I Never” by Laura Hopper

Click here for book description.

  • “yolo” by Lauren Myracle

Click here for book description.

  • “You Too?” by Janet Gurtler

Click here for book description.

  • "The Lovely Bones” by Alice Sebold

Click here for book description.

  • "The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

Click here for book description.

  • “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

Click here for book description.

  • “Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen

Click here for book description.

  • “Red, White & Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston

Click here for book description.

  • “People Kill People” by Ellen Hopkins

Click here for book description.

  • “Living Dead Girl” by Elizabeth Scott

Click here for book description.

  • “Go Ask Alice” by Beatrice Sparks as “Anonymous”

Click here for book description.

Fifteen books turned in by Gilhousen have been marked as “deselected” and will not be considered by the review committee because they are not in the inventory at any Clay County District Schools.

  • “Tricks” by Ellen Hopkins.

Form completed by Mary Vinson.

Click here for book description.

  • “More Happy Than Not” by Adam Silvera

Form completed by Adam Gilhousen.

Click here for book description.

  • “This One Summer” by Mariko Tamaki

Form completed by Mary Ann Hinds.

Click here for book description.

  • “Being Jazz” by Jazz Jennings

Form completed by Adam Gilhousen.

Click here for book description.

  • “Beloved” by Toni Morrison

Form completed by Suzanne Barth.

Click here for book description.

  • “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini

Form completed by Linda Schaeffer.

Click here for book description.

  • “Outlander” by Diana Gabaldon

Form submitted by Adam Gilhousen.

Click here for book description.

  • “The God of Small Things” by Arundhati Roy

Form completed by Adam Gilhousen.

Click here for book description.

  • “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close” by Jonathan Safran Foer

Form completed by Adam Gilhousen.

Click here for book description.

  • “Two Boys Kissing” by David Levithan

Form completed by Beth Starkey.

Click here for book description.

  • “The Truth About Alice” by Jennifer Mathieu

Form completed by Adam Gilhousen.

Click here for book description.

  • "Killing Mr. Griffin” by Lois Duncan

Form completed by Suzanne Barth.

Click here for book description.

  • “Real Live Boyfriends” by E. Lockhart

Form completed by Linda Schaeffer.

Click here for book description.

  • “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

Form completed by Linda Schaeffer.

Click here for book description.

  • “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

Form completed by Adam Gilhousen.

Click here for book description.

The books listed above total 48 book title submissions turned in by Ashley Gilhousen. She told Fox News in July that she had a list of 75 books she is submitting for review with the goal of removal from libraries.

Ashley Gilhousen did not respond to NewsBreak’s multiple requests for an interview.

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, more than 1,600 book titles were banned across America, according to a report by the group PEN America, which advocates for freedom of expression.

According to the report, the surge in book bans is a result of a network of local political and advocacy groups targeting books with LGBTQ+ characters and storylines, and books involving characters of color, NPR reported.

On Aug. 8, 2022, the Clay County school board unanimously approved policies that gave parents the power to challenge books they deem inappropriate and potentially have them removed from library shelves. The new policy also allows parents to determine which books their children can check out from the library through an online portal system.

The policy allows parents to submit a form challenging a book, so long as the title and page number with questionable material are provided for media specialists to review. Books challenged by parents are removed from library shelves until a review is complete.

According to the Clay County District Schools Library Media Services Manual, challenged materials are presented to the District Curriculum Council and library media specialists are also notified. The curriculum council consists of rotating teams with each team consisting of no fewer than three people, the manual said.

Each team is made up of any combination of the following people: chief academic officers, supervisors of instructional resources, curriculum specialists, principals and, when possible, at least one lay member appointed by the superintendent.

Click here for the sign-up document for parents who wish to volunteer to be on the District Curriculum Council.

In order to participate in the District Curriculum Council, all members must complete training in the district’s method for analyzing and reviewing instructional and library materials, the manual said.

After books have been reviewed, if they move forward to the “to be processed” phase, the complainant is given five minutes to present information to support their book complaint during the District Curriculum Council meeting. Removal of materials is based on the recommendation of the curriculum council and the final decision is made by the superintendent, the library manual says.

The District Curriculum Council is scheduled to meet four times during the month of October and meetings are open to the public. Click here for a complete schedule of meetings, as well as their locations and start times.

