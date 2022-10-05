Clay County Athletics partners with Jaguars, American Cancer Society to fight breast cancer

Clay County Athletics has partnered with the American Cancer Society and the Jacksonville Jaguars to promote “Pink Out Month,” in honor of breast cancer awareness. During football games in October, fans and school communities will wear pink to help raise funds for breast cancer.

“In conjunction with the NFL’s Crucial Catch Program and the American Cancer Society’s #FirstCoastStrides initiative, Clay County Athletics looks to combine efforts for an outstanding month of fundraising and breast cancer awareness,” Clay County District Schools Media Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

Fans, parents and students are encouraged to wear pink to the following football games to support the fight against breast cancer. Clay County District Schools

The flagship kickoff game is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Middleburg High School against the Clay High Blue Devils.

Football players will be wearing special Crucial Catch decals on their helmets from the Jaguars Foundation in support of the cause, Dennis said. Many schools are doing individual fundraisers to help support the cause.

This month gets capped off with the #FirstCoastStrides event on Saturday, Oct. 22 at TIAA Bank Field. The event is a 3-mile, non-competitive walk that begins at the Jaguars stadium to engage the community in the fight against breast cancer.

For more information about the event, click here.

Below is a list of schools that will be hosting “Pink Out” football games. Fans are highly encouraged to show their support by wearing pink to these games, Dennis said.

10/07- Middleburg High School (Flagship Kickoff Game)

10/07- Orange Park High School

10/14- Clay High School

10/14- Fleming Island High School

10/14- Keystone Heights High School

10/14- Ridgeview High School

10/21- Oakleaf High School

In 2022, approximately 290,560 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer movement helps raise awareness to save lives nationwide, Dennis said.

“Since 1993 the 3- to 5-mile noncompetitive walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, including caregivers, and families alike,” she said.

This year, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer celebrates its 30th anniversary and will take place in more than 150 communities nationwide.

Currently, the American Cancer Society is funding more than $76 million in 174 different breast cancer research grants. Their commitment to health equity includes a $50 million investment in research to help understand cancer inequalities and create strategies for overcoming them.

To date, the organization has provided 3.2 million education and outreach interventions in under-resourced communities through CHANGE grants to improve screening rates.

The death rate from breast cancer dropped by more than 40% from 1989 to 2018 because of earlier detection, through both increased awareness and mammography screening, as well as advances in treatment.