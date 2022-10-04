Clay County youth academy employee arrested for ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student

27-year-old Macclenny woman arrested for inappropriate relationship with 16-year-old student. Getty Images

A Macclenny woman employed by the Florida Youth ChalleNGe Academy (FLYCA) in Camp Blanding was arrested Saturday for allegedly having a relationship of a romantic nature with a student while being in a position of authority.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant, the report was called in by the 16-year-old victim’s mother on April 11, 2022. The mother stated that Libby Chrome, 27, an employee at the FLYCA was having an inappropriate relationship with her child.

Libby Chrome Clay County Sheriff's Office

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies spoke with the victim at Camp Blanding FLYCA on April 19. During this interview, the victim's mother provided deputies with the victim’s cell phone, which she discovered the victim was using to communicate with Chrome, the report said.

After several attempts to contact and locate Chrome, deputies interviewed her on July 28 in Middleburg. Chrome provided several statements that have been removed from the arrest report.

Based on the victim’s interview, the victim’s phone messages and love notes and emails turned over to deputies, an arrest warrant was served on Chrome on Saturday, Oct. 1. She was transported to Clay County Jail and her bail is set at $200,003.