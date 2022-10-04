No injuries reported in Clay County School special needs bus crash in Middleburg

A Clay County District Schools special need bus was involved in a collision Tuesday morning. No injuries reported. Getty Images

A Clay County District Schools school bus with four passengers, including special needs students, was involved in a collision at approximately 8:02 a.m. Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.

The bus passengers included two students, one bus driver and one bus monitor, School District Coordinator of Communications Terri Dennis said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol press release, the school bus was traveling west on Pine Ridge Parkway at Buggy Whip Trail in Middleburg. The bus was driven by a 53-year-old female, the report said.

The driver was attempting to go around a commercial vehicle parked in the roadway and, as she was turning, the bus windshield collided with the rear of the commercial vehicle at the 4500 block of Pine Ridge Parkway in Middleburg.

Clay County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported and nobody was transported to the hospital, Clay County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

“A full investigation is conducted on the accident to determine the reasoning and outcome behind the accident,” Dennis said. “Depending on the outcome of the investigation, the department will determine if further disciplinary action against the driver is deemed necessary or if additional training is warranted.”