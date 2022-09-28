St. Johns River State College closes due to Hurricane Ian, cancels events

St. Johns River State College announced closure until Oct. 2 due to Hurricane Ian. St. Johns River State College.

St. Johns River State College will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 2 due to severe weather alerts caused by Hurricane Ian, the school announced in a press release Tuesday.

This applies to all three campuses — Orange Park, Palatka and St. Augustine.

All events at the Thrasher-Horne Center are canceled and volleyball games will be rescheduled.

Performances of The Great American Trailer Park Musical by the Florida School of the Arts have been canceled for Sept. 29 and Sept. 20. The scheduled performances for Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 will be held as scheduled, weather and power permitting. Both shows will be free to the public, the press release said.

Students enrolled at the college are encouraged to sign up for emergency notifications provided by the college. Students can sign up for alerts through their MySJRSTATE portal and click the link “register for emergency notifications.”

For those needing assistance, contact the Security Office as 386-312-4095.