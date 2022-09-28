Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for battery

A Mississippi man is in Clay County Jail after knocking a man unconscious and kicking his head consistently, deputies said. Getty Images

A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in Orange Park for battery after deputies received calls regarding a male lying unconscious and bleeding profusely from his head.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Blanding Boulevard in reference to a fight in progress. Upon arrival, deputies saw an unconscious male lying on the second-story walkway outside the InTown Suites Extended Stay Hotel, the arrest report said.

The man was bleeding from his head and face and deputies began providing aid and called Clay County Fire and Rescue to the scene. First responders were able to revive the victim and he was transported to Orange Park Medical Center.

Three witnesses who were with the victim gave statements to deputies, but they have been removed from the arrest report. The witnesses’ statements, however, each gave the same story to deputies that led them to the room of Michael Walker, 54, of Pascagoula, Miss.

According to the witnesses’ stories, Walker punched the victim, knocking him unconscious and then proceeded to stomp and kick the victim’s head repeatedly.

Walker was in his hotel room with his girlfriend when deputies arrived and he made a comment that has been removed from the arrest report, but immediately led deputies to take him into custody, they said.

Walker was transported to Orange Park Medical Center to assess potential injuries and a cut on his nose and lip. Walker refused all medical treatment including IV fluids and X-rays of injuries.

Deputies attempted to interview the victim while he was at the hospital, but he was uncooperative and it was later determined he suffered various head injuries during the fight. He was unable to give a coherent statement and also unable to make any clear decisions or advocate on his own behalf, the arrest report said.

Walker was transported to Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $100,003.