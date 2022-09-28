Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

Clay County District Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday in preparation of storm. Clay County District Schools

Clay County District Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, through the rest of the week in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the district's media coordinator Terri Dennis said Tuesday morning.

“Due to the projection and potential aftermath of the storm, in partnership with Emergency Management and our mutual agreement for the use of our schools that operate as hurricane shelters, we are closing schools and district offices Wednesday through Friday,” she said.

Superintendent David Broskie will attend a press conference Tuesday at Clay County’s Emergency Management Office in Green Cove Springs, at 2:30 p.m. alongside other county officials, the sheriff and Clay Electric representatives to discuss preparations for the storm.

The press conference will be live-streamed through the county’s Emergency Management page. Click here to be redirected to the Facebook page.

The school buildings within Clay County are often used as storm shelters in the event of mandatory evacuations. An updated list of buildings listed as shelters will be available Tuesday evening, Dennis said. However, the district is starting to prepare Lake Asbury Junior High which serves as a shelter that services the special needs population throughout the county, she said.

After-school activities and athletics will continue as normal on Tuesday, Sept. 27th.

“As a District, we have worked diligently this week to remove potential hazards and barriers around campuses, so our recovery team can respond rapidly and prepare for school openings the following week,” Dennis said.

Clay County residents can find out if they live in an evacuation zone through the county’s website. Click here to see if you are in an evacuation zone. According to the county webpage, those living in mobile homes are considered to be in an evacuation zone, despite their location.

If evacuations are ordered, it is suggested that residents bring a valid ID, a disaster kit, food, change of clothes, prescription medications, flashlights, batteries, cash and credit cards, toiletries, significant phone numbers and pets.