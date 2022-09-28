First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in Middleburg

Road construction will be starting soon for the first Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project in Middleburg along County Road 218 from Pine Tree Lane to Cosmos Avenue.

The $2.6 million project will consist of designing and reconstructing two-lane urban roadway sections into four lanes with medians, bike lanes, gutters and sidewalks. Motorists should anticipate temporary lane closures and flagging operations once work begins.

County Road 218 is one of seven Clay County projects through the Bonded Transportation Program. Click here to visit the Bonded Transportation Dashboard for anticipated start dates and project updates.

Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.

Ongoing County Projects:

Camp Ridge Lane (Middleburg) - Crews will soon begin repairs to the drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Work will include replacing the curb inlets and drainpipes from the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway south 300 feet on Camp Ridge Lane to improve drainage and prevent flooding.

Hagans Court (Fleming Island) – Crews will be starting stormwater upgrades on the cul-de-sacs on Hagans Court west of Hibernia Oaks Drive within the next two weeks, Winter said.

North Ridge Drive - Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on North Ridge Drive near the cul-de-sac continuing the week of September 26 for a county drainage improvement project. Crews are expected to begin curb and gutter work and paving within the next two weeks, Winter said.

Pine Avenue – Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road, and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkway for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements.

Bridge decks, sidewalks, and approach slabs are complete. Handrails have been ordered and will be installed within the next six to eight weeks. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022, Winter said.

Aquarius Concourse - Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project. Work is expected to take 12 months to complete.