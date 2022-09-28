Middleburg, FL

First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in Middleburg

Zoey Fields

Road construction will be starting soon for the first Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project in Middleburg along County Road 218 from Pine Tree Lane to Cosmos Avenue.

The $2.6 million project will consist of designing and reconstructing two-lane urban roadway sections into four lanes with medians, bike lanes, gutters and sidewalks. Motorists should anticipate temporary lane closures and flagging operations once work begins.

County Road 218 is one of seven Clay County projects through the Bonded Transportation Program. Click here to visit the Bonded Transportation Dashboard for anticipated start dates and project updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukXzN_0iAgpcA600
Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation

Ongoing County Projects:

Camp Ridge Lane (Middleburg) - Crews will soon begin repairs to the drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. Work will include replacing the curb inlets and drainpipes from the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway south 300 feet on Camp Ridge Lane to improve drainage and prevent flooding.

Hagans Court (Fleming Island) – Crews will be starting stormwater upgrades on the cul-de-sacs on Hagans Court west of Hibernia Oaks Drive within the next two weeks, Winter said.

North Ridge Drive - Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on North Ridge Drive near the cul-de-sac continuing the week of September 26 for a county drainage improvement project. Crews are expected to begin curb and gutter work and paving within the next two weeks, Winter said.

Pine Avenue – Expect intermittent, alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road, and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkway for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements.

Bridge decks, sidewalks, and approach slabs are complete. Handrails have been ordered and will be installed within the next six to eight weeks. Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022, Winter said.

Aquarius Concourse - Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project. Work is expected to take 12 months to complete.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County# Roads# Construction# Transportation# Traffic and delays

Comments / 0

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
730 followers

More from Zoey Fields

Clay County, FL

Clay County expects 15 inches of rain, moderate to major flooding due to Hurricane Ian

Emergency Management Director John Ward gave updates Wednesday with ASL interpreter Gemma Reed.Clay County Government Facebook. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said that residents along Black Creek need to adhere to the evacuation orders as predictions for flooding from Hurricane Ian increase to approximately 15 inches.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

St. Johns River State College closes due to Hurricane Ian, cancels events

St. Johns River State College announced closure until Oct. 2 due to Hurricane Ian.St. Johns River State College. St. Johns River State College will be closed from Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 2 due to severe weather alerts caused by Hurricane Ian, the school announced in a press release Tuesday.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Evacuations in some Clay County areas 'highly recommended'

Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida. Clay County issues evacuations beginning at noon Wednesday for Zones A, B, C.National Hurricane Center. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward issued evacuation orders beginning at noon on Wednesday for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Mississippi man arrested in Orange Park for battery

A Mississippi man is in Clay County Jail after knocking a man unconscious and kicking his head consistently, deputies said.Getty Images. A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday in Orange Park for battery after deputies received calls regarding a male lying unconscious and bleeding profusely from his head.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric announces Hurricane Ian will impact company’s service areas

Clay Electric shared this photo of Hurricane Ian's potential path to their Facebook page, urging residents to have a plan in case of danger.Clay Electric Co-Op Hurricane Ian will impact most, if not all, of Clay Electric’s service territory with winds and heavy rain reaching the area as early as Wednesday, Sept. 28, the company announced on their Facebook Page.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

Clay County District Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday in preparation of storm.Clay County District Schools. Clay County District Schools will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28, through the rest of the week in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the district's media coordinator Terri Dennis said Tuesday morning.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incident

The Orange Park Mall is hosting the Nitro Extreme Show Sept. 23 through the 26. This is the first large public event since the National Cinema Day altercation that forced shoppers out of the mall during a juvenile disturbance.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleburg, FL

GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accident

A GoFundMe has been created for a family whose 16-year-old Middleburg son is in the hospital with serious injuries and their 2-year-old daughter died after the children were struck Friday, Sept. 16 by a vehicle crossing State Road AA in South Ponte Vedra Beach near Vilano Beach.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say

An Orange Park man was arrested Wednesday for alleged battery by strangulation.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was arrested in Green Cove Springs Wednesday for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies said.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies say

A Jacksonville man was arrested in Clay County for being in possession of a vehicle that is not his, with a broken ignition and key.Getty Images. A Jacksonville man was arrested Sunday in Orange Park and is facing a charge of grand theft auto, deputies say.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Attorney General Moody: Charge drug dealers with murder if someone dies of overdose

Sheriff Cook (center) alongside her team and State Attorney Moody at Wednesday's press conference.Zoey Fields, NewsBreak. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Wednesday that drug dealers should be charged with murder “if someone dies as a result of their actions.”

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement

A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer.Getty Images. A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.

Read full story
1 comments
Collier County, FL

Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier County

Orange Park man faces child abuse charge from July 2020, after arrest is Collier County.Getty Images. An Orange Park man was transported from Collier County Jail, near Naples, to the Clay County Jail, Monday due to an active warrant for child abuse, deputies say.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Ridgeview High School teacher selected for Social Studies award

Clay County District Schools teacher Tiffany Calderon was selected as the Florida Council for the Social Studies 2022 Warren Tracy Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of social studies teachers in their first three years of education.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Attendance Awareness Month: Clay County District Schools reports 95% attendance average

Clay County District Schools reports a 95% average daily attendance, historically.Clay County District Schools. September is Attendance Awareness Month in district schools across the nation. With September typically being the first full month for students, research suggests that those who miss less than two days in September will have a successful attendance rate for the rest of the school year.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, Middleburg

Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. Two new road projects are starting soon in Clay County, one in Fleming Island and another in Middleburg.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts recently. A catalytic converter is a device incorporated into the exhaust system of a vehicle that works to convert pollutant gases into less harmful ones. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the converters contain numerous rare earth metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium which increases their value.

Read full story
6 comments
Clay County, FL

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.

Read full story
13 comments
Clay County, FL

Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels found not guilty in evidence-tampering case

Former Clay County sheriff Darryl Daniels remained emotionless as the verdict of not guilty was read Thursday.News4Jax Livestream. Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels was found not guilty Thursday on all seven charges involving evidence tampering and making false statements to law enforcement. Daniels showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy