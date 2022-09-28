Orange Park Mall hosts Nitro Extreme Show, first large event since National Cinema Day incident

The Orange Park Mall is hosting the Nitro Extreme Show Sept. 23 through the 26. This is the first large public event since the National Cinema Day altercation that forced shoppers out of the mall during a juvenile disturbance.

The Nitro Extreme Show is a “big-budget movie stunt” experience where attendees will watch automobile stunts such as high-speed spins, two-wheeled driving, jumps over obstacles and pyrotechnic explosions.

The event will be held, rain or shine, in the parking area between JCPenny and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Times for each day are listed below. Those interested in purchasing tickets, click here .

September 23 - Friday: 7:30 p.m.

September 24 - Saturday: 4:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

September 25 - Sunday: 1:30 p.m. & 4:30 p.m.

The mall’s marketing director Catharine Wells said that because this is a third-party-hosted event, Nitro Extreme Shows is responsible for security of the event.

Carol Maltes, Nitro Extreme Shows’ social media specialist, said the event will have their on-site crowd management team present for security at the event, as well as the mall’s 24-hour surveillance.

The event debuted Sept. 8 in Ellenton, Florida, and the Orange Park Mall show is included in the show’s first two weeks of the tour. The next show will be held in Savannah, Georgia, Sept. 29 through Oct. 2.

The show features 10 motor vehicles, each custom-built in the Nitro Extreme garage located in Sarasota. In addition to the cars, the show also includes motorcycles and monster trucks that will perform a variety of stunts for attendees to watch.