GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accident

A GoFundMe has been created for a family whose 16-year-old Middleburg son is in the hospital with serious injuries and their 2-year-old daughter died after the children were struck Friday, Sept. 16 by a vehicle crossing State Road AA in South Ponte Vedra Beach near Vilano Beach.

The fundraiser’s goal is to raise $50,000 for the family, and so far just under $30,000 has been donated. Click here to contribute.

The children have been identified as 16-year-old Tayden Wiley of Middleburg and 2-year-old Rowan Patterson. A prayer vigil was held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Orange Park Athletic Association Sports Complex where Wiley played baseball.

A GoFundMe has been created for the Wiley-Patterson family after their daughter and son we struck by a vehicle on A1A. GoFundMe

Wiley’s teammates said that he is a great person on and off the field, and they are wishing him a quick recovery.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the two children were crossing State Road A1A Sept. 16 at approximately 10:30 p.m. while walking to a residence when they were hit by a sedan driven by a 29-year-old woman.

The driver stopped after the crash and there was no evidence of alcohol or intoxication, the report said.

Both children were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Wiley remains in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit and Patterson was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“An unfathomable tragedy struck the Patterson family that has forever changed their lives,” organizer of the GoFundMe Kelly Roberts wrote. “As a result, Rowan Patterson is in heaven as our beloved angel. Tayden Wiley remains in the PICU fighting through multiple injuries. In times of tragedy, many seek ways to be there for their loved ones. One of the ways is by offering financial support while the family focuses on healing.”

Commissioner of Baseball with the Orange Park Athletic Association Roy Baker said the Thursday-night vigil was to let Wiley’s family know that their baseball family is giving full support.

“That is what today is about,” Baker said. “To bring everybody together to give a prayer. Let the family know they have support behind them, and to let them know that we are going to continue praying.”