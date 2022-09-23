Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say

An Orange Park man was arrested Wednesday for alleged battery by strangulation. Getty Images

An Orange Park man was arrested in Green Cove Springs Wednesday for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies said.

The female victim called 9-1-1 while hiding in her closet after the incident. When deputies arrived on scene, they noted that the victim appeared to be in shock by breathing uncontrollably and not being able to form a complete sentence.

Once she calmed down, she told deputies that she had walked to the porch of the house to ask James Patterson, 31, of Orange Park, for a blunt of marijuana. He refused to give her one and became irate, following her back into the home, she told deputies.

James Patterson, 31, of Orange Park. Clay County Sheriff's Office

She said while in the kitchen, Patterson yelled in her face and frightened her, so she ran to her bedroom to get away. Patterson followed the victim to her bedroom while still yelling at her. What he was saying to the victim has been removed from the arrest report.

The victim said that Patterson pushed her onto the bed, face down, and began choking her with the inside of his elbow. She said the choking lasted for roughly one minute and she struggled to breathe. The only way she was able to get Patterson to stop was by telling him, “I’ll behave,” as he requested her to, the arrest report said.

Once Patterson had stopped choking her, she attempted to reach for her phone but he took the phone and threw it at her. She retreated to the closet and called 9-1-1, the arrest report said.

Deputies observed redness covering the front of the victim’s neck, near her throat – consistent with something pressing against her neck, the report said.

Patterson was sitting on the porch and immediately told deputies he wished to “plead the fifth,” deputies said. He asked a question that has been removed from the arrest report. Due to this, however, deputies chose not to question or interview Patterson.

It was noted that several children were inside the residence during the altercation, however, they were all asleep on the opposite end of the home from where the altercation occurred.

Based on the information given to deputies and the redness from the victim’s neck, Patterson was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation. He was transported to Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $15,003.