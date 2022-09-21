Attorney General Moody: Charge drug dealers with murder if someone dies of overdose

Sheriff Cook (center) alongside her team and State Attorney Moody at Wednesday's press conference. Zoey Fields, NewsBreak

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Wednesday that drug dealers should be charged with murder “if someone dies as a result of their actions.”

Moody attended a press conference in Green Cove Springs where Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook outlined her department's investigation of a major drug trafficking operation in which two men were arrested.

Moody encouraged Floridians to seek help in their addiction and report drug dealers.

NewsBreak reported last week that on Sept. 10, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Jason Setzer, 46, and Alvin “AJ” Mercado, 38, after a seizure of more than 12 kilograms of illegal drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The two were co-conspirators in a drug enterprise shipping packages of narcotics through the U.S. Postal Service from California to Northeast Florida, Cook said.

In July, narcotics investigators received a tip regarding large amounts of narcotics being sold in Clay County. After receiving this information, investigators began to piece together their case, dubbed Lucky 777s, the sheriff explained.

“With assistance from local, state and federal partners, detectives from our agency started putting pieces of a very large puzzle together,” she said. “These dangerous, illegal drugs originated in the state of California and were being shipped and delivered to various Northeast Florida locations including Duval County, Clay County, Nassau County, St. Johns County and many others.”

In the seizure, investigators discovered 1,366.62 grams of cocaine, 2,387 grams of methamphetamine, 8,350.650 grams of fentanyl, 30 firearms — four of which were handguns in Setzers’ possession with serial numbers scratched off, drum magazines, jewelry and $183,816 in cash.

Photos of the Lucky 777s drug-bust, cash and firearms from the Clay County Sheriff's Office press conference. Zoey Fields, NewsBreak

Setzer is in the Clay County Jail with a $17 million bond and is charged with narcotics trafficking and the possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He faces up to 140 years in prison with a 25-year mandatory minimum.

Mercado is in the Clay County Jail with a $10 million bond and is charged with narcotics trafficking. He faces up to 60 years in prison with a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence.

The investigation is still active in Mercado’s and Setzer’s case and more arrests are expected in the future, the sheriff said.

“We have remained committed to removing dangerous drugs from our streets,” Cook said “Fentanyl is responsible for multiple deaths in our nation.”

This year, Clay County has seen 261 overdoses, 34 overdose deaths and six suspected overdose deaths, she said.

Moody explained that drug overdoses are killing almost 300 people each day across the nation.

The sheer volume of fentanyl, paired with its potency, flowing into the state of Florida is alarming and we are in the midst of unprecedented risks for Floridians,” she said. Moody encouraged addicts to seek help through various federal and statewide programs. She also thanked and urged law enforcement to continue their efforts against these illegal drug criminals.

“Go after them aggressively,” Moody said. “And if someone dies as a result of their actions, charge them with murder.”

The second case that was addressed during the press conference was the arrest of Michael Edgar Stanley II, 39, who is believed to have sold fentanyl to a 31-year-old man just two days before the man died from an overdose.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to pull security footage from a retail store where Stanley and the victim met up, Cook explained. Stanley is now in Clay County Jail on a $150,003 bond and is facing charges of manslaughter.

“Stanley was once a drug dealer in Clay County, and now he sits in Clay County Jail,” Cook said. “If you are one of these people pushing drugs into our streets, we are going to find you and we are going to hold you responsible.”