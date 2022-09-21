Palatka man arrested in Orange Park after attempting to flee from law enforcement

A Palatka man faces charges of evading law enforcement, drug possession, and aggravated assault on law enforcement officer. Getty Images

A Palatka man was arrested along Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park on Sunday, after aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting officers, driving under the influence while his license was suspended and possession of drugs, deputies say.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a silver four-door sedan turn southbound onto Blanding Boulevard from Wells Road, taking the vehicle from the far left lane, into the middle lane before returning back to the left lane, the arrest report said.

The deputy continued watching the vehicle as its left tires drove up onto the median on two occasions. It was noted the driver, Ronald Young, 30, of Palatka, had a difficult time maintaining a consistent speed. When the deputy activated his lights and sirens, Young began fleeing at a high speed, southbound on Blanding Boulevard.

While in pursuit, Young hit the median on several occasions, failed to drive in one single lane, crossed into northbound lanes and continued traveling southbound into oncoming traffic, the arrest report said. He almost caused a head-on collision with two separate vehicles while traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, the deputy said.

At one point, Young crossed the median at approximately 85-95 mph and backup was called for as deputies were ordered to set up stop sticks southbound in order to immobilize the vehicle, the report said.

While deputies were setting up stop sticks, they watched Young swerve toward one of the deputy’s vehicles and accelerate, causing the deputy to have to drive up on the median in order to avoid being struck by Young. Deputies then used a pursuit immobilization technique, getting Young’s vehicle to make an abrupt 180-degree turn in order to get him to stop, the arrest report said.

Once stopped, Young refused to show his right hand, only raising his left out of the driver’s side door. Eventually, he got out and the deputy placed him and a female passenger in handcuffs.

Deputies performed a search on Young and found six white pills, identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride, as well as two separate baggies containing a green leafy substance that yielded a positive result for five grams of marijuana.

Clay Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and said that Young did not meet the requirements for needing to be transported to the hospital, so he was then taken to the Clay County Jail.

Once at the jail, a deputy arrived to collect a blood-alcohol breath sample from Young. Before completing the breath test, Young looked at the deputy and said, “I’m not going to lie; I’m intoxicated,” the arrest report said. His BAC result was 0.171, the report said.

Deputies also noted that Young was previously arrested in Putnam County for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

Young was issued a criminal citation for fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with disregard to public safety and driving while his license was suspended. He was also charged with aggravated assault on an officer for attempting to strike the deputy’s vehicle, marijuana possession and the possession of narcotics without a prescription.

He was booked into Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $88,768.