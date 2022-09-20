Orange Park man faces child abuse charge after arrest in Collier County

Orange Park man faces child abuse charge from July 2020, after arrest is Collier County. Getty Images

An Orange Park man was transported from Collier County Jail, near Naples, to the Clay County Jail, Monday due to an active warrant for child abuse, deputies say.

Jeff Compere, 34, of Orange Park was arrested in Collier County for battery, obstruction of an officer and supplying false information to a law enforcement officer. His warrant for arrest in Clay County is from July 2020 and resulted in his transfer to the Clay County Jail.

According to the arrest warrant, Compere was involved in a verbal and physical altercation with two juveniles on July 18, 2020, at approximately 2:19 p.m. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to assist Orange Park Police Department in reference to the report of domestic battery.

A 13-year-old victim told deputies he was involved in a verbal altercation with Compere which then escalated to a physical altercation when Compere chased the juvenile down and started to punch him multiple times in the face and back of the head, the warrant said.

The victim had a red mark under his left eye and small bleeding cut on the back of his neck.

Due to the age of the victims, their statements have been removed from the arrest warrant. It is noted that Compere also used a knife during some point in the altercation and it was recovered in the bushes to the west of where the incident happened.

Compere faces charges of cruelty toward a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both level 3 felonies. His bond is set at $5,006.