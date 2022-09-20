Ridgeview High School teacher selected for Social Studies award

Clay County District Schools teacher Tiffany Calderon was selected as the Florida Council for the Social Studies 2022 Warren Tracy Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of social studies teachers in their first three years of education.

Calderon is a U.S. History teacher at Ridgeview High School where she began her teaching career in October 2021. She is known by her colleagues as an innovative and energetic teacher that brings history to life for her students every day, Coordinator of Communications and Media Partners Terri Dennis said.

“History is full of adventures about the past, present and future,” Calderon said. “It is my duty to make sure the subject is brought to life and that impactful connections are made across generations.”

Tiffany Calderon, Ridgeview High School U.S. History teacher. Clay County District Schools

Calderon is a Clay County graduate from Oakleaf High School. She graduated from Florida State College of Jacksonville (FSCJ) in 2018 and attended the University of South Florida from 2018-2020 before returning to Clay County to begin her teaching career.

As the award recipient, Calderon will receive a cash reward for professional development and is invited to attend the 65th Florida Council of the Social Studies annual conference held in Orlando in October.

“As a former history teacher and believer in strong history programs to engage our students in civic mindfulness, I am excited to celebrate Tiffany Calderon in this statewide achievement,” Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie said. “Ms. Calderon embodies the professionalism, creativity, and excitement for teaching that is needed to inspire our Clay County students to be well-rounded citizens when they graduate high school.”