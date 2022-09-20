Attendance Awareness Month: Clay County District Schools reports 95% attendance average

Clay County District Schools reports a 95% average daily attendance, historically. Clay County District Schools

September is Attendance Awareness Month in district schools across the nation. With September typically being the first full month for students, research suggests that those who miss less than two days in September will have a successful attendance rate for the rest of the school year.

Historically, Clay County District Schools has a 95% for average daily attendance, Coordinator of Communications and Media Relations Terri Dennis said. During the 2020-2021 school year, during the pandemic with Delta and Omicron variants, the daily average attendance did drop to 91.5%, she said.

“We have not seen a large drop in attendance this school year and are trending above 90% for daily average attendance districtwide with the goal of, once again, reaching 95%,” she said.

Florida Statute 1003.26 specifies steps for enforcement of regular school attendance. The law outlines steps that each Florida school must take regarding excused and unexcused absences, Dennis said.

The law defines a “habitual truant” as a student who has 15 or more unexcused absences within 90 calendar days with or without the consent of the student’s parent or guardian and who is subject to compulsory school attendance, she said.

According to the Clay County District School board policy, after five unexcused absences within a calendar month, or 10 within a 90 calendar-day period, the student’s primary teacher is required to report to the principal or designee that the student may have a pattern of nonattendance.

Clay County District Schools have their own policies that outline what makes an absence “excused” versus “unexcused.” The full list and explanations can be found on Page 16 of the Student and Family Handbook . Some examples of excused absences include sicknesses, religious observances, financial inability to provide necessary clothing, head lice and other specificities that are outlined in the handbook.

All excused absences must come with a written statement from the student’s parent or guardian, otherwise, it will be marked “unexcused,” according to the handbook.

“Parents can log in through ParentVue throughout the day to see their child’s attendance for each class,” Dennis said. “Additionally, our student information system does send automated calls to parents at the end of the day letting them know of their child’s attendance if absent.”