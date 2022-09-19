Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, Middleburg

Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates. Florida Department of Transportation

Two new road projects are starting soon in Clay County, one in Fleming Island and another in Middleburg.

Crews will be starting stormwater upgrades on the cul-de-sacs on Hagans Court in Fleming Island at the west terminus of Hibernia Oaks Drive within the next two weeks, Clay County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

In Middleburg, crews will begin repairs to the drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane. Work will include replacing the curb inlets and drainpipes from the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway south 300 feet on Camp Ridge Lane to improve drainage and prevent flooding.

Additionally, the Bonded Transportation Program’s road projects will begin soon in Middleburg, Green Cove Springs and Lake Asbury. Motorists should anticipate temporary lane closures and flagging operations once work begins. Click here to visit the Bonded Transportation Dashboard for anticipated start dates and project updates.

Ongoing County Projects

North Ridge Drive- Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on North Ridge Drive near the cul-de-sac continuing the week of Sept. 19 for a county drainage improvement project. Crews are expected to begin curb and gutter work and paving within the next two to three weeks.

Pine Avenue – Anticipate intermittent, alternating lane closures between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road, and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkway for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements.

Bridge decks, sidewalks, and approach slabs are complete, Winter said. Next for the project will include the installation of handrails that have been ordered and will be installed within

Aquarius Concourse - Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project. Work is expected to take 12 months to complete.