Catalytic converter thefts on the rise, Clay County Sheriff’s Office says

Zoey Fields

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that they have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts recently.

A catalytic converter is a device incorporated into the exhaust system of a vehicle that works to convert pollutant gases into less harmful ones. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), the converters contain numerous rare earth metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium which increases their value.

The sheriff’s office said that the highest targeted vehicles are the Toyota Prius, the Honda Element, hybrid vehicles and large trucks and SUVs.

For owners of these vehicles, the sheriff’s office posted four tips of added precaution:

  • Park in well-lit areas or near an entrance. Park in a closed garage if you have one and, when in public parking lots, call 9-1-1 immediately if you see someone on the ground underneath a car with a power tool, the sheriff’s office said
  • Businesses can install motion sensor lights and video surveillance around the area. The sheriff’s office suggests parking vehicles in such a way that makes it difficult for a thief to access them
  • Citizens and businesses can install a catalytic converter anti-theft device such as a cage to help prevent the converter from being removed from the vehicle.
  • Mark your converter, the sheriff’s office sai. This can be done by etching an identification mark into the convertor or painting it to help identify it in the event that it is stolen. These markings will deter buyers from purchasing it and prevent thieves from cutting it, they said.

Oftentimes, catalytic converter thieves will pawn the converter for money from the valuable metals or convert the stolen metals into cash, the NICB said.

An aggressive thief can easily collect 10-15 or more converters in a single day. They often target sport utility vehicles (SUVs) because their ground clearance is sufficient for the thief to gain access to the converter without having to deploy a jack. And that saves time, according to the NICB website.

Clay County residents can call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at 904-264-6512 or send in a SaferWatch tip, which allows one to remain anonymous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1YZJ_0hyTQcIv00
The Clay County Sheriff's Office released a Facebook notice Thursday about the increase in catalytic converter thefts.Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County# CCSO# thefts# Catalytic Converters# Vehicle safety

Comments / 6

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
662 followers

More from Zoey Fields

Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: Clay County announces new road projects in Fleming Island, Middleburg

Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. Two new road projects are starting soon in Clay County, one in Fleming Island and another in Middleburg.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.

Read full story
13 comments
Clay County, FL

Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels found not guilty in evidence-tampering case

Former Clay County sheriff Darryl Daniels remained emotionless as the verdict of not guilty was read Thursday.News4Jax Livestream. Former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels was found not guilty Thursday on all seven charges involving evidence tampering and making false statements to law enforcement. Daniels showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Explicit text messages between former Clay County sheriff, ex-mistress highlight day 3 of trial

Hundreds of text messages between former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels and his ex-mistress, Cierra Smith, were submitted as evidence Wednesday in the third day of Daniels’ trial.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies say

Two Clay County men were arrested Sunday for trafficking 2,000 grams of fentanyl, according to an arrest report. They are being held in the Clay County jail on bonds of $17 million and $10 million.

Read full story
6 comments
Clay County, FL

Ex-mistress testifies in trial of former Clay County sheriff

Cierra Smith, former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels’ ex-mistress, took the stand Tuesday morning as the first witness in Daniels’ trial for attempting to destroy and tamper with evidence.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies say

Two arrested for possession of cocaine, fentanyl and xanax along Blanding BoulevardGetty Images. A Middleburg man and Jacksonville woman were arrested Saturday for possession of cocaine, paraphernalia and fentanyl.

Read full story
10 comments
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delays

Clay County crews will soon begin road work along Camp Ridge Lane, which will result in traffic delays. The project will repair drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane. Work will include replacing the curb inlets and drainpipes from the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway, south 300 feet on Camp Ridge Lane to improve drainage and prevent floods, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County School Board approves 2022-23 budget, millage rate

The Clay County school board approved the budget and millage rate for the 22-23 school year Thursday night.Clay County District Schools. The Clay County District School board voted 5-0 to unanimously approve the 2022-2023 budget and millage rate Thursday evening during a special board meeting.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies report

A Green Cove Springs man was arrested Monday on charges of drug possession without a prescription and a driving record that showed 15 different suspensions, deputies said. Keith Kelvin Chambers, 39, of Green Cove Springs was driving an older model white Ford F-150 along South Orange Avenue and a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy recognized him as a suspect from a previous encounter, the arrest report said.

Read full story
2 comments
Orange Park, FL

Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies report

Clay County Sheriff’s Office assisted Orange Park Police Department in the arrest of a Middleburg man who stole a motorcycle from the Adamec Harley Davidson lot Saturday. At approximately 4:55 p.m. deputies responded to 450 Wells Road in reference to assisting the Orange Park Police Department with an investigation of a stolen 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle. Orange Park police told deputies the motorcycle had been taken from the lot located at 1520 Wells Road, the arrest report said.

Read full story
6 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Mall’s image takes another hit with ‘juvenile disturbance’ on National Cinema Day

An incident at the Orange Park Mall resulted in the arrest of one juvenile.Orange Park Mall. A disturbance at the AMC Theater in the Orange Park Mall Saturday evening forced the mall and theater to shut down at approximately 6:30 p.m. while Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked to disperse the crowd, Public Information Officer Deputy Andrew Ford said.

Read full story
9 comments
Middleburg, FL

Motorist Alert: Construction starting soon along County Road 218

Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates.Florida Department of Transportation. Road construction will be starting soon for the Clay County Bonded Transportation Program projects in Middleburg, Green Cove Springs and Lake Asbury.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicle

A Middleburg woman was arrested Thursday for aggravated battery after stabbing a male victim while in the car with him and two others, deputies said. At approximately 9:39 p.m. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 1900 block of Red Bug Alley in reference to a disturbance and rescue services were requested.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say

An Orange Park man was arrested Friday and charged with domestic battery by strangulation. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Orange Park address at approximately 1:51 a.m. in reference to a disturbance, the arrest report said. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female victim who said the incident started as a verbal argument and turned physical.

Read full story
7 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County uses International Overdose Awareness Day to highlight opioid treatment program

Clay County Fire and Rescue distributed free Narcan and Deterra on Wednesday to honor International Overdose Awareness Day. The event included a presentation by Clay Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Glenn East and a remembrance vigil for those lost to overdose and addiction.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft charges

Jacksonville man arrested for drug possession while driving stolen vehicle, deputies say.Getty Images. A Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday after Clay County deputies made a traffic stop for having no headlights and found cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Man falls from Orange Park Mall roof, knocked unconscious

A 43-year-old man fell from the roof onto a lower portion of the roof at the Orange Park Mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Clay County Fire and Rescue said. They estimate the man fell roughly 12 feet.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay High School earns Ascension St. Vincent’s Cup for 2021-2022 sports season

The Clay High School Blue Devils were awarded the Clay County Ascension St. Vincent’s Cup during the varsity football game against Fleming Island High School last Friday. The St. Vincent’s Cup is an award granted to a school within Clay County District Schools based on a point system that was developed in fall of 2021 by the district’s 14 athletic directors, Clay County District Schools Coordinator of Communications and Media Relations Terri Dennis said.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy