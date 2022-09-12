2 arrested along Blanding Boulevard for drug possession, deputies say

Two arrested for possession of cocaine, fentanyl and xanax along Blanding Boulevard Getty Images

A Middleburg man and Jacksonville woman were arrested Saturday for possession of cocaine, paraphernalia and fentanyl.

Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at approximately 3:59 a.m. regarding a suspicious vehicle on Blanding Boulevard. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies made contact with a white female and white male both slumped over in a Mercedes sedan, the arrest report said.

The two were unresponsive to loud, verbal commands attempting to get their attention, deputies said. Deputies had to shake both awake, the arrest report said.

The female, Allison Smith, 38, of Jacksonville, had a purse and other belongings on her lap, including a glass pipe with what appeared to be black burns on both ends, the arrest report said. Deputies noted that this style of pipe is commonly used to smoke crack cocaine.

The male, Daniel Sturgis, 53, of Middleburg provided his Social Security number to deputies and was positively identified by his Florida driver’s license, the arrest report said.

Due to the presence of the pipe, deputies placed both occupants into custody and began a search of the vehicle, the arrest report said.

A clear Ziplock bag was found on the back right of the passenger seat which contained a powdery substance. An additional clear bag was found with pills inside, as well as a pack of 305 cigarettes, deputies said.

Inside the 305 box, a clear wrapper with a powdery substance was found. The substance was tested and yielded positive results for cocaine, the arrest report said. The powder found in the Ziplock bag tested positive for fentanyl and the pills were identified as Xanax, deputies said.

Both parties were taken to Clay County Jail. Smith’s bond is set at $21,013; she was issued a driving citation on top of the drug possession charges. Sturgis’ bond is set at $18,511.