Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delays

Clay County crews will soon begin road work along Camp Ridge Lane, which will result in traffic delays. The project will repair drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane. Work will include replacing the curb inlets and drainpipes from the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway, south 300 feet on Camp Ridge Lane to improve drainage and prevent floods, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates. Florida Department of Transportation

Additionally, the county starts a new project Monday along County Road 218 for utility work.

Motorists should anticipate daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on County Road 218 directly east and west of North Cocoa Avenue on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility work, weather permitting.

The county is also preparing for road construction to begin soon as part of the Clay County Bonded Transportation Program. The projects are scheduled in Middleburg, Green Cove Springs and Lake Asbury.

Motorists should anticipate temporary lane closures and flagging operations once work begins, Winter said.

The first project scheduled to start construction is along County Road 218 in Middleburg from Cosmos Avenue to Pine Tree Lane. Crews will be designing and reconstructing an urban roadway section into four lanes with medians, turn lanes, bike lanes, curb and gutter installation and sidewalks, according to the Bonded Transportation Dashboard.

The project is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022 and will take approximately two years to complete.

Visit the Bonded Transportation Dashboard for anticipated start dates and project updates here: Bonded Transportation Dashboard . Sign up for the project newsletters here: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/FLCLAYCO/subscriber/new

Ongoing County Projects

Aquarius Concourse Underdrain/ Utility Relocation Project - Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project.

The project includes removing the existing water main and installing larger modern water pipes with new valves, fire hydrants and water service connections.

Clay County is also making stormwater system improvements, replacing concrete sidewalks, driveways, curbs, and gutters, and repaving the roadway.

All work is estimated to take 12 months to complete.

North Ridge Drive- Daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on North Ridge Drive near the cul-de-sac continuing the week of Sept. 12 for a county drainage improvement project.

This project includes repaving and the installation of curbs and gutters in the cul-de-sac area. Crews are expected to begin curb and gutter work and paving within the next 2-3 weeks.

All work is expected to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

Pine Avenue Pedestrian Bridge Replacement – Anticipate intermittent and alternating lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays on Pine Avenue between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkway for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements.

“Please slow down in the construction zone and stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk,” Winter said. “It is Florida law.”

All bridge decks have been placed and sidewalks and approach slabs are complete. Handrails have been ordered and will be installed within the next 6-8 weeks. Pedestrian detours and bypasses will be in place for the duration of the work.

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.