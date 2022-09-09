Clay County School Board approves 2022-23 budget, millage rate

The Clay County school board approved the budget and millage rate for the 22-23 school year Thursday night. Clay County District Schools

The Clay County District School board voted 5-0 to unanimously approve the 2022-2023 budget and millage rate Thursday evening during a special board meeting.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Affairs Susan Legutko tuned into the meeting via Zoom and presented a slideshow to board members that broke down the annual budget and how they landed on the numbers for the 2022-23 school year.

The approved millage rate of 6.419, a decrease from last year’s 6.775, will generate approximately $106 million for the school district.

“We are generating more dollars, more than what we did last year and the reason for that is because the property values have gone up significantly this year,” Legutko said. “The dollars generated is high because of the value of the property, not so much because of the millage rates – those are going down.”

The breakdown in percentages of how dollars will be raised is roughly 75% from the state, 24% from local taxpayer dollars and 1% that is federal funding. What that means is a required local effort for the total revenue of the district’s budget, she said.

The majority of local funds are being spent on academic instruction for students in the district, and the next largest amount of local revenue will go toward construction and facility maintenance, she said.

School security is at the top of the district’s list for maintenance and facility improvements, Legutko said. A large portion of taxpayer dollars will go toward improving the safety of all school buildings in Clay County.

There was no public comment regarding the school’s budget or millage rate.

In addition to improved building security and maintenance, Clay County District Schools has partnered with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to craft a Family Reunification Plan for all schools within the county. The plans identify how families will be reunited with their students in the case of an active assailant.

After approving the budget and millage rate, school board members unanimously approved the agreement for real-time access to security camera and footage for the administrations office and Clay County Sheriff’s Office in the case of an active assailant.

Board members then approved the proposed amendment to school board manuals of procedures for media services and the handbook of instructional materials procedures. The new media services manual outlines how parents and guardians can challenge books and other library materials and potentially have them removed from the library media center.

With no public comment on this item, board members voted 5-0 to unanimously approve the amendment.

“I just want to thank the board for their support of our employees and the great start to the school year,” Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie said to conclude the meeting.

The meeting was adjourned after 47 minutes with no public comment or questions. The next school board meeting will be Oct. 6 and is open to the public.