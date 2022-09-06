Orange Park, FL

Orange Park Mall’s image takes another hit with ‘juvenile disturbance’ on National Cinema Day

Zoey Fields

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nRYf4_0hkPZ8rF00
An incident at the Orange Park Mall resulted in the arrest of one juvenile.Orange Park Mall

A disturbance at the AMC Theater in the Orange Park Mall Saturday evening forced the mall and theater to shut down at approximately 6:30 p.m. while Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies worked to disperse the crowd, Public Information Officer Deputy Andrew Ford said.

The incident occurred on “National Cinema Day” while the movie theater was offering tickets at the discounted price of $3. The Orange Park Mall has not responded to inquiries about new or current safety and security measures.

The disturbance adds to the mall’s recent history of security issues, with many of them involving juveniles.

Sheriff Michelle Cook issued a statement about the most recent incident saying the department is committed to keeping Clay County safe and will not allow incidents like this “to define who we are as a community.”

One juvenile has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday evening. More than 1,000 juveniles were reportedly at or near the theater when the disturbance began.

According to witnesses, fights broke out and someone yelled “he has a gun” outside the AMC movie theater. But no gun was involved in the incident, Ford confirmed.

AMC Theaters has not responded to NewsBreak inquiries about current security measures.

Despite efforts to increase security in recent years, the mall has had its share of shoplifting activity and disruptions involving fights among juveniles.

Most recently, a man stole a puppy from the BFF Puppies store in July. A reward of up to $3,000 was offered for any information on the theft. The man has not been found and there are no current updates on the case.

An active shooter threat occurred in the mall’s food court in December 2021 after a physical altercation between two juveniles. Deputies cleared the mall of approximately 600 shoppers at the time and confirmed there was no active shooter on the premises.

Two juveniles fled the scene and no arrests were made in the altercation.

In 2017, a video went viral from inside the mall, near the store Rue 21, showing approximately 30 juveniles and young adults fighting and causing a disruption in the mall, Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident led to one 20-year-old and three juvenile arrests.

In 2015, a brawl occurred between roughly 200 people, mostly teens and young adults, outside the AMC Theater at the Orange Park Mall. The incident led to eight arrests.

The people arrested, several of them being juveniles, were charged with a variety of crimes including battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest without violence and violations of concealed weapons permits, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office continues to partner with the county and local businesses in the Gateway to Clay initiative. Since its inception, they have seen a decrease in overall crime in the area, Ford said.

This initiative is a combined effort that includes federal, state, and local governments, residents, business owners and first responders to revitalize the area through beautification, safety, and other enhancements, according to the Clay County Government website.

During the Saturday incident, there were upwards of 1,300 to 1,400 young people at the AMC theater and Orange Park Mall on Saturday, Ford said. The theater and mall were closed down temporarily around 6:30 p.m. and reopened once the crowd was dispersed, he said.

“Unfortunately, a large group of young people took advantage of what should've been a family-friendly movie theater initiative at the AMC,” he said. “Upon notification of the large crowd causing issues, the Clay County Sheriff's Office immediately sent additional resources to the mall to assist with dispersing the crowd.”

# Clay County# Orange Park Mall# arrests# CCSO# Orange Park

