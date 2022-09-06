Motorist Alert: Construction starting soon along County Road 218

Road project updates are given at the start of each work week. Check back next week for new updates. Florida Department of Transportation

Road construction will be starting soon for the Clay County Bonded Transportation Program projects in Middleburg, Green Cove Springs and Lake Asbury.

The first project scheduled to start construction is along County Road 218 in Middleburg from Cosmos Avenue to Pine Tree Lane. Crews will be designing and reconstructing an urban roadway section into four lanes with medians, turn lanes, bike lanes, curb and gutter installation and sidewalks, according to the Bonded Transportation Dashboard.

The project is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2022 and will take approximately two years to complete.

Motorists should anticipate temporary lane closures and flagging operations once work begins. To sign up for the project newsletters, click here.

The striping work project on Bald Eagle Road, Pine Avenue, Henley Road, County Road 220 and East-West Parkway has been delayed again due to weather. Work will continue the week of Sept. 6.

Motorists can anticipate rolling, single-lane closures with flaggers during the day or overnight hours, depending on weather, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said. The closures are “rolling” because they move with the striping crews and open up when the striping is done, Winter said.

“This means wet paint and vehicles crossing the wet paint could get a little splatter,” she said. “The paint sets pretty fast, but it’s important for vehicles not to try and pass the striping truck right after the paint is sprayed.”

Work should take one night per road, dependent on the weather as crews cannot paint in the rain. Work is expected to be complete at the end of the week or the beginning of next week, she said.

Ongoing County Projects:

Aquarius Concourse Underdrain/ Utility Relocation Project - Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project.

The project includes removing the existing water main and installing larger modern water pipes with new valves, fire hydrants, and water service connections. Clay County is also making stormwater system improvements, replacing concrete sidewalks, driveways, curbs, and gutters, and repaving the roadway.

All work is estimated to take 12 months to complete.

North Ridge Drive - Daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on North Ridge Drive near the cul-de-sac continuing the week of Sept. 6 for a county drainage improvement project.

This project includes repaving and the installation of curbs and gutters in the cul-de-sac area.

Work is expected to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

Pine Avenue Pedestrian Bridge Replacement – Anticipate intermittent and alternating lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays on Pine Avenue between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkways for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements.

All bridge decks have been put in place, and crews are now completing sidewalks and approach slabs. Pedestrian detours and bypasses will be in place for the duration of the work.

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.