Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies say

An Orange Park man was arrested Friday and charged with domestic battery by strangulation.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Orange Park address at approximately 1:51 a.m. in reference to a disturbance, the arrest report said. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a female victim who said the incident started as a verbal argument and turned physical.

Skylar Mclean, 29, of Kiowa Avenue in Orange Park, became physical with the victim when she refused to speak to him, the victim told deputies. She said he began to punch her in the back of the head three times with a closed fist and then proceeded to strangle her twice.

Skylar Mclean of Orange Park was arrested for domestic battery by strangulation. Clay County Sheriff's Office

The second time Mclean strangled her, he put both of his hands around her neck and applied pressure, restricting her airways and keeping her from being able to breathe for roughly 30 seconds, she said. Mclean eventually collapsed on the floor, allowing her to escape, she told deputies, however, he had taken her phone so she was not able to contact the police.

Deputies made contact with Mclean who said he understood his Miranda rights and gave a statement that has been redacted from the arrest report.

During their investigation, deputies observed a quarter-size mark in the middle of the victim’s neck, as well as redness around her neck. The left side of the victim’s jaw was red and swollen, the arrest report said.

The victim’s injuries were consistent with her statement and deputies determined Mclean was the primary aggressor in the situation.

Mclean was handcuffed and transported to Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $5,003.