Clay County uses International Overdose Awareness Day to highlight opioid treatment program

Clay County Fire and Rescue distributed free Narcan and Deterra on Wednesday to honor International Overdose Awareness Day. The event included a presentation by Clay Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Glenn East and a remembrance vigil for those lost to overdose and addiction.

About 65 people attended the event to honor loved ones who have died from drug abuse, or to celebrate the progress of someone fighting against addiction, East said. Attendees also got to meet with around 10 different groups ranging from the Florida Department of Health, nonprofits and recovery foundations about their work against the opioid crisis.

East started his work with Clay County Fire and Rescue as a firefighter and has worked his way up since joining the department in 1990. He now works as the fire and rescue emergency management director and community paramedicine coordinator. The role is responsible for addressing issues in the community that citizens want to see changed, he said.

Clay County Fire and Rescue serve the community through their community paramedicine program. Clay County Fire and Rescue

During his presentation Wednesday, East went over Clay County’s overdose and Narcan administration statistics—outlining where the county saw peak drug usage, as well as the current numbers to date.

“Since 2013 we have had over 4,000 overdoses in Clay County,” he said. “We saw everything change in 2017 when fentanyl really hit the county.”

In 2013, Clay County had 286 documented overdoses but by 2017 the number jumped to 577 documented overdoses, according to the Clay County Fire and Rescue data.

“We are above state and national averages for overdoses and overdose deaths,” East said.

The number of overdoses began to decline in 2018 but rose again when heroin became more accessible and prominent in the county.

In 2021 Clay County saw 529 opioid overdoses, an 115-person jump from the 2019 numbers reported, he said.

“Fentanyl is manmade in a lab, so whatever they have made is what is available,” East said. “But with heroin being a natural substance that comes from the poppy seed, it is hard to know how much is actively in the county.”

East said that the Covid-19 pandemic played a role in drug use and overdose numbers, and those numbers went up during the period of quarantines and lockdowns.

In 2020 the county partnered with Clay Behavioral and the Florida Department of Health to start the OD2A, Overdose Data to Action Program. The primary goal of the OD2A Program is to prevent opioid-related overdoses and deaths in Clay County.

Those who join the program are paired with a recovery peer specialist, someone who has also battled addiction but came out successful, and they are given their own guide to the recovery process.

A dosing schedule, appointments with a primary care doctor and continued outpatient care is provided through the program. Qualifying participants are dosed daily by paramedics with Medication Assisted Therapy (MAT) and meet regularly with their peer to discuss long-term healing, East said.

“The Medication Assisted Therapy is where we are seeing success in the patients who join the program,” he said. “Most people using drugs are not using to get high anymore, they are using because they don’t want to be sick.”

The withdrawal symptoms from opioids have the ability to make someone severely ill, he said, with symptoms consisting of sweating, shaking, anxiety, nausea and diarrhea.

The medication given to someone who has overdosed on an opioid, Narcan, only works to stop receptors in the brain from being taken over by the drug the person took, he said. It acts on those receptors in the brain by fighting the opioid from attaching to those signals.

In the OD2A program, however, patients are given Buprenorphine–a prescription medication that releases an opioid effect in order to combat the unwanted withdrawal effects of the drug, he said.

“It is amazing what this medication can do for opioid addicts,” he said. “I could watch someone go from being high on the drug, take this medicine and then immediately dry up and begin talking and behaving normally again within minutes.”

Since launching the OD2A in 2021, Clay County has had 161 people participate in the program.

“We are at a 28% reduction in our overdose number since the launch of this program,” East said. “We have to remember that, put simply, addiction is a disease and we do not want to just treat opioids, we want to put our attention on all addiction.”

There is not currently a medication like Buprenorphine that works for non-opioid drugs such as cocaine and meth, but people suffering from addiction to those drugs are still encouraged to reach out to Clay Behavioral Health Center and will be paired with a peer specialist and recovery plan, he said.

Upon completion of the program, patients are paired with county employees to do community service and learn about their options for housing, rental assistance, court programs and help with job placements. If a person enrolled in the program is facing legal charges for drug possession, those charges are dropped if they successfully complete the program.

“The whole goal is to get a person stabilized at Clay Behavioral and provide them with a plan to get back on their feet by addressing mental health and treating them with medication so that their addiction does not become a crisis,” East said.

For more information about the OD2A program, click here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid addiction, call the 24-hour number at 904-284-7703 to gain access to assistance.