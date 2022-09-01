Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft charges

Jacksonville man arrested for drug possession while driving stolen vehicle, deputies say. Getty Images

A Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday after Clay County deputies made a traffic stop for having no headlights and found cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Jamari Brooks, 24, of Jacksonville, was pulled over at the intersection of Branscomb Road and Aldersgate Street in Green Cove Springs due to the silver Hyundai Elantra having no headlights, the arrest report said.

Upon making contact with Brooks, the deputy smelled the odor of marijuana and saw a bag containing a green leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana on Brooks’ right side, the report said.

The deputy asked Brooks to step out of the vehicle and called for backup after Brooks asked the deputy why he needed to exit the car. Brooks made a statement to the deputy that has been redacted from the arrest report.

After making his statement, Brooks reached into the passenger side of the seat and retrieved a white substance that was in a clear bag, the report said. The substance was believed to be cocaine and Brooks attempted to rip the bag open to empty the substance.

The deputy opened the driver’s side door and removed Brooks from the vehicle, the report said.

After being removed from the vehicle, Brooks was placed into handcuffs and escorted to the patrol vehicle. He was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with the deputy, the report said.

Brooks’ conversation with the deputy has been redacted from the arrest report.

A second deputy arrived on scene while the arresting deputy searched Brooks’ vehicle. Inside the car deputies found a white powdery substance on the driver seat, a small torn open bag with additional white powder. The substance was field tested and yielded positive results for cocaine, the report said.

Next to the white powdery substance was a bag of what appeared to be marijuana. The substance was also field tested and yielded positive results for marijuana. The weight and amount of each substance was removed from the arrest report.

After Brooks was placed under arrest, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed the vehicle Brooks was driving was listed as a stolen vehicle, the arrest report said.

According to a 2016 report by First Coast News , Brooks was involved in a slew of crimes when he was 18-years-old that included hanging around local gyms stealing car keys and taking the vehicles on “joyrides,” resulting in his arrest for auto theft and burglary.

Brooks was arrested and transported to the Clay County Jail. No bond is listed at this time.