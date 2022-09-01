Man falls from Orange Park Mall roof, knocked unconscious

A 43-year-old man fell from the roof onto a lower portion of the roof at the Orange Park Mall at approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Clay County Fire and Rescue said. They estimate the man fell roughly 12 feet.

It is unknown what type of work the man was doing on the roof at the time.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, the man was working above the mall food court side of the building near Dillard’s Department Store. Rescue crews had to lower the man down on the ladder in order to be treated, they said.

While on the roof, responding firefighters said that it was slick due to rainy weather, Clay County Fire and Rescue Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

Due to the man landing on his face and chest, when crews got to him he was unconscious and trauma alerted and taken to the Orange Park Hospital trauma center. He is currently being treated at the center and still had a pulse when crews dropped him off, they said.