Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park Mall

The Orange Park Mall will host the final auditions for the Jacksonville Giants Jewels and Gems Dance Team on Saturday, Sept. 10. The dancers perform at halftime and along the sidelines of the minor league basketball team’s home games.

The final auditions will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the center court near the food court and are open to the public to watch.

The Jacksonville Giants basketball team have had a relationship with the Orange Park Mall for the past three years, Marketing and Media Director Catharine Wells said. The basketball team purchased ads in the center court of the mall which allows them to conduct events throughout the year.

The Jewels and Gems auditions are the first event the team has hosted with the mall since the Covid-19 pandemic, Wells said.

The Jewels are a professional dance team known for their yearly calendars and courtside performances, according to their webpage. The dancers are high school graduates, ages 18 years or older.

The Gems are high school dancers who perform and train alongside the Jewels, Showtime USA Singing and Dancing Performance Group Owner and Director Pam Masters said. Masters works regularly with the dance teams and is the one responsible for arranging auditions and applications.

“Many of our Gems become Jewels after high school and we love it when they do,” she said. “We love having dancers already trained with our style and technique along with someone who understands our expectations.”

There are approximately 13 spots open on the Gems team and approximately eight on the Jewels team; the numbers are flexible based on turnout size and skill, she said. Auditions are currently in progress and applications are open, preparing for the Orange Park Mall final auditions. For those interested, contact Masters at misspam@jacksonvillegiants.com .

Dancers, both Gems and Jewels, rehearse on Monday evenings at 8 p.m. at the Showtime USA studio in St. Augustine. At these rehearsals, dancers learn sideliners and all on-court routines for the games, Masters said.

“We encourage everyone to come out to watch the auditions and to enjoy shopping and lunch at the Orange Park Mall,” she said.

