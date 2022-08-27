Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activist

A new Clay County historic marker will be unveiled Sept. 1 at the Augusta Savage Museum and Mentoring Center in Green Cove Springs. The marker is dedicated to sculptor, teacher and civil rights activist Augusta Savage.

A new historic marker in Green Cove Springs will be unveiled Thursday, Sept. 1. Clay County Government

The marker will be revealed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept.1 at the museum, the site of her childhood home, 1105 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Green Cove Springs.

Afterward, the Augusta Savage Museum and Mentoring Center will be open for the public to tour and meet the volunteer teachers for the first semester of after-school classes.

Parents will also be able to enroll their children in classes during Open House. Information on upcoming classes can be found at greencovesprings.com/asmmb

Augusta Savage was an American sculptor associated with the Harlem Renaissance, according to the Cummer Museum. Her work primarily focused on elevating and incorporating images of Black culture into mainstream America.

The museum in Green Cove Springs opened in May 2021 as a tribute to her life and work, advocating for equal rights for African American culture in the United States.

It is a multipurpose building that serves the community in arts, education and after-school tutoring. The space inside includes a dance studio, classroom space for music and visual arts, a computer lab and an interactive museum space showcasing the life and work of Savage, as well as a rotating display of other artists.

The building was constructed at the site of the former Dunbar High School library with the goal of being an updated cultural and information resource space for the community.

The classes offered at the museum are for ages first grade through 12th grade, ranging from art workshops, introduction to dance, math tutoring, reading tutoring and more. The classes are a new addition to the center. All courses are taught by volunteer teachers.

