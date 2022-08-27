Motorist Alert: Clay County road striping project delayed, expect single-lane closures

A new Clay County road striping project has been delayed due to weather. Pavement striping work along Bald Eagle Road, Pine Avenue, Henley Road, County Road 220, East West Parkway and County Road 217 will now begin Monday, Aug.29.

Motorists can anticipate rolling, single-lane closures with flaggers nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Aug. 29, for pavement striping work.

The closures are “rolling” because they move with the striping crews and open up when the striping is done, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.

“This means wet paint and vehicles crossing the wet paint could get a little splatter,” she said. “The paint sets pretty fast, but it’s important for vehicles not to try and pass the striping truck right after the paint is sprayed.”

Work should take one night per road, dependent on the weather as crews cannot paint in the rain, she said. The project is expected to take one week to finish, weather permitting.

Ongoing County Projects

Aquarius Concourse Underdrain/ Utility Relocation Project - Anticipate daytime, single-lane closures on Aquarius Concourse from Blairmore Boulevard West to Auriga Drive for a combined Clay County Utility Authority utility relocation and county road and drainage improvement project.

The project includes removing the existing water main and installing larger modern water pipes with new valves, fire hydrants, and water service connections. Clay County is also making stormwater system improvements, replacing concrete sidewalks, driveways, curbs, and gutters, and repaving the roadway.

All work is estimated to take 12 months to complete.

North Ridge Drive - Daytime, single-lane closures with flaggers on North Ridge Drive near the cul-de-sac continuing the week of Aug. 29 for a county drainage improvement project. This project includes repaving and the installation of curbs and gutters in the cul-de-sac area. Work is expected to take up to 60 days to complete, weather and supply availability permitting.

Pine Avenue Pedestrian Bridge Replacement – Anticipate intermittent and alternating lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays on Pine Avenue between Bald Eagle Road and Hibernia Road and at the intersection of Bald Eagle Road and Eagle Harbor Parkway for sidewalk and pedestrian bridge improvements, Winter said.

All bridge decks have been put in place, and crews are now completing sidewalks and approach slabs. Pedestrian detours and bypasses will be in place for the duration of the work.

“Please slow down in the construction zone and stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk,” Winter said. “It is Florida law.”

Work is expected to be complete by fall 2022.

Shands Boat Ramp- The Shands boat ramp, bulkhead, and parking area will be closed through Sept. 16, 2022, as contractors remove the remaining piles and timbers of the damaged Shands Fishing Pier deck structure.

Work is estimated to take three months to complete.