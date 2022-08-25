Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possession

A Middleburg man with an active warrant was arrested Tuesday after attempting to escape law enforcement during a traffic stop, deputies said.

At approximately 10:34 p.m. Tuesday evening, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a dark-colored Jeep with Florida tags traveling on Orchid Avenue in Middleburg. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Orchid Avenue and Yucca street by activating emergency lights and sirens, the arrest report said.

The vehicle turned into a driveway in the 100 block of Orchid Avenue then drove through the yard and back out onto Yucca Street, the report said.

The driver, Todd Killimade, 33, of Middleburg, drove down Yucca Street and onto Aster Avenue with the deputy following behind with lights and sirens still activated.

Killimade then turned onto North Dolphin Avenue and left, back onto Yucca Street, then left onto Bitterroot Avenue. While on Bitterroot Avenue, Killimade made another left turn onto Aster Avenue before coming to a stop in front of 144 Aster Avenue, the arrest report said.

Killimade exited the Jeep with his hands up, apologizing to the deputy, the report said. A female passenger identified by her Florida driver’s license was also in the vehicle.

The deputy ran a search on Killimade’s name which revealed an active warrant for the possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The narcotics he possessed yielded positive results for methamphetamine, the arrest report said.

Killimade was arrested and transported to the Clay County Jail on the drug charges from an active warrant and for fleeing law enforcement with light and sirens active. His bond is set at $27,508.