Middleburg, FL

Middleburg man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, active warrant for drug possession

Zoey Fields

A Middleburg man with an active warrant was arrested Tuesday after attempting to escape law enforcement during a traffic stop, deputies said.

At approximately 10:34 p.m. Tuesday evening, a Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a dark-colored Jeep with Florida tags traveling on Orchid Avenue in Middleburg. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop at the intersection of Orchid Avenue and Yucca street by activating emergency lights and sirens, the arrest report said.

The vehicle turned into a driveway in the 100 block of Orchid Avenue then drove through the yard and back out onto Yucca Street, the report said.

The driver, Todd Killimade, 33, of Middleburg, drove down Yucca Street and onto Aster Avenue with the deputy following behind with lights and sirens still activated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9mSP_0hV2sPix00
Todd Killimade, 33, of Middleburg was arrested Tuesday for an active warrant and evading law enforcement.Clay County Sheriff's Office

Killimade then turned onto North Dolphin Avenue and left, back onto Yucca Street, then left onto Bitterroot Avenue. While on Bitterroot Avenue, Killimade made another left turn onto Aster Avenue before coming to a stop in front of 144 Aster Avenue, the arrest report said.

Killimade exited the Jeep with his hands up, apologizing to the deputy, the report said. A female passenger identified by her Florida driver’s license was also in the vehicle.

The deputy ran a search on Killimade’s name which revealed an active warrant for the possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. The narcotics he possessed yielded positive results for methamphetamine, the arrest report said.

Killimade was arrested and transported to the Clay County Jail on the drug charges from an active warrant and for fleeing law enforcement with light and sirens active. His bond is set at $27,508.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County# Jail# sheriff office# arrests# Middleburg

Comments / 1

Published by

Accredited journalist with experience covering a wide range of stories consisting of breaking news, city and county government, crime and courts, feature stories and local interest. Facebook Bulletin writer, reporter; The Learning Curve. Twitter: @zoeyfields0

Jacksonville, FL
527 followers

More from Zoey Fields

Green Cove Springs, FL

Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activist

A new Clay County historic marker will be unveiled Sept. 1 at the Augusta Savage Museum and Mentoring Center in Green Cove Springs. The marker is dedicated to sculptor, teacher and civil rights activist Augusta Savage.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: Clay County road striping project delayed, expect single-lane closures

A new Clay County road striping project has been delayed due to weather. Pavement striping work along Bald Eagle Road, Pine Avenue, Henley Road, County Road 220, East West Parkway and County Road 217 will now begin Monday, Aug.29.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuse

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with another “Fugitive Friday” release on their Facebook page. The suspect in question is 41-year-old Warren Gill Jr.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Active shooter training available for Clay County businesses, open to public

The Lake Region Development Corporation is sponsoring an active shooter response training Thursday in partnership with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Region Prosperity Partners.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies report

A Jacksonville woman was arrested by Clay County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a warrant for grand theft from the Orange Park Lowe’s, dating back to November 2020, deputies said.

Read full story
7 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Green Cove Springs man in county jail for theft now faces 6 child sex charges

A Green Cove Springs man who is already being held in the Clay County Jail for theft is now facing six additional charges for child sexual abuse in Maryland. Damion Keonte Scurry, 21, of Green Cove Springs, was arrested June 18 for taking Florida lottery tickets from the Chevron gas station he worked at, 1312 Blanding Blvd., and scratching them off in an attempt to earn cash, the arrest report said.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies say

Clay County man arrested for possession of narcotics.Getty Images. A Clay County man was arrested Friday for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County District School Board 2022 election results for 3 races

Three seats on the Clay County School Board were being contested in the primary election on Tuesday. Three of the candidates, Janice Kerekes, Tina Bullock and Ashley Gilhousen, were running for reelection.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County schools hire new bus drivers, eliminating delays on routes

Clay County District Schools are almost fully staffed with bus drivers, eliminating double-back routes.Getty Images. Clay County District Schools has three bus driver trainees completing requirements that will get them on the road by the end of this week, or the beginning of the week of August 29.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Motorist Alert: Clay County striping 7 roads, preparing for 7 new projects

A new county road project for pavement striping work will affect motorists in Clay County the week of August 22. The striping is being done overnight along College Drive, County Road 217, County Road 220, East West Parkways, Bald Eagle Road, Pine Avenue and Henley Road.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Sheriff’s Office covering costs for cadet academy; 10 open positions

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is launching a detention deputy academy sponsorship, where successful applicants will have tuition and expenses paid to attend the full-time Corrections Academy.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

2 candidates vie for the District 5 Clay County school board seat

Two candidates are running for the District 5 Clay County School Board position. All voters in the district, regardless of party affiliation, will have the opportunity to cast a vote on the District 5 seat.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County school board District 4 candidates share their views on issues

Two candidates are running for the District 4 Clay County School Board position. All voters in the district, regardless of party affiliation, will have the opportunity to cast a vote on District 4 seat.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

District 1 candidates on Tuesday’s ballot for Clay County District School Board

Three candidates are running for the District 1 Clay County School Board position. All voters in the district, regardless of party affiliation, will have the opportunity to cast a vote on the District 1 board seat.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County schools prepare for countywide growth with approved tentative budget

District's tentative budget prepares for countywide growth.Clay County District Schools. The Clay County School District board set a tentative budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year during an August 2 meeting that prepares for increased growth throughout the county.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home eviction

Theodore Davis, 47, of Green Cove Springs was arrested for the abandonment and neglect of four dogs.Clay County Sheriff's Office. A Clay County man was arrested Monday on a warrant for animal abandonment. His wife, who also abandoned and neglected the animals, was arrested Wednesday.

Read full story
7 comments
Clay County, FL

Boys & Girls Club expanding to Clay County for first time in history

The Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida is expanding into Clay County with free after-school and summer programs at seven different Clay County District Schools. As part of their 60-year anniversary celebration, this expansion will mark the first time in history that Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida will offer services in Clay County.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrest

Travis Sean Turner, 34, of Middleburg is being held on a $300,014 bond after battery against a victim and three deputies.Clay County Sheriff's Office. A Middleburg man was arrested Saturday for domestic battery. While resisting arrest, he injured three Clay County deputies adding three battery on law enforcement officer charges to his arrest, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Motorist update: 6 ongoing road projects, 7 new projects announced

The Board of Transportation announced 7 new projects in Clay County starting soon.Clay County Government. There are six ongoing Clay County road projects carrying over into the week of August 15 that motorists should be aware, and the county announced seven additional projects set to begin soon in Lake Asbury, Middleburg and Green Cove Springs.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy