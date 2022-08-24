Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies report

A Jacksonville woman was arrested by Clay County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday on a warrant for grand theft from the Orange Park Lowe’s, dating back to November 2020, deputies said.

Nichole Downing, 38, of Jacksonville. Clay County Sheriff's Office

Nichole Downing, 38, of Jacksonville, was seen in Lowe’s, 2285 Kingsley Ave., Orange Park, at approximately 11:53 a.m. on November 18, 2020. Upon entering the store, Downing did not have any merchandise, the arrest warrant said.

While in the store, Downing loaded three Fanimatio fans into her cart and proceeded to the exit of the store. A cashier stopped her at the exit and Downing showed the cashier a fraudulent receipt, the warrant said.

The cashier let Downing leave the store, under the impression the receipt shown was legitimate. The total value of the fans is $899.94.

In December of 2021, Downing’s former roommate told deputies Downing had moved out and left some of her property at the apartment. The former roommate provided deputies with miscellaneous paperwork she had left at the apartment, the warrant said.

The statement that Downing’s former roommate made to deputies has been redacted from the arrest warrant.

According to the Clay County Clerk of Courts, Downing faces an additional charge of fraud by means of impersonating another individual without consent.

Within the paperwork Downing left at the apartment, there were multiple letters addressed to the defendant, the defendant’s birth certificate and Florida Corrections paperwork for Downing, deputies said. There were also online order pick-up slips for Lowe’s and Home Depot.

The former roommate identified Downing to Clay County deputies and a warrant was issued Tuesday, Aug. 23. Deputies made contact with Downing and, upon searching her property, found fraudulent online pick-up orders, the arrest report said.

Downing was arrested and transported to the Clay County Jail and no bond is set at this time.