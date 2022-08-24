Green Cove Springs man in county jail for theft now faces 6 child sex charges

A Green Cove Springs man who is already being held in the Clay County Jail for theft is now facing six additional charges for child sexual abuse in Maryland.

Damion Keonte Scurry, 21, of Green Cove Springs, was arrested June 18 for taking Florida lottery tickets from the Chevron gas station he worked at, 1312 Blanding Blvd., and scratching them off in an attempt to earn cash, the arrest report said.

Damion Scurry, 21, now faces six child sex charges in addition to his previous theft arrest. Clay County Sheriff's Office

On Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office discovered National Crime Information Center records showing Scurry has an active warrant out of Washington County in Maryland for six counts of child sexual abuse, the arrest report said. The warrant was signed March 18, 2022.

According to the June arrest report for theft, Scurry began by taking a few rows of lottery tickets at a time and cashing them, but then he later started taking entire books of tickets.

The owner of the Chevron gas station explained that Scurry would activate the lottery books, cash the winnings and “settle” the remaining books, the report said. She provided deputies with a receipt from the weekly settlement report which showed 25 books “settled” for a total of $19,500.

When asked for an approximate amount of loss that the business was facing, she told deputies “around $35,000.”

The Chevron gas station is now permanently closed. It is unknown if Scurry’s theft was attributed to the closing of the store.

The new charges show Scurry sexually abused a minor, filmed child pornography and sold and made a commission from selling child pornography.

He will remain in the Clay County Jail without bond as an out-of-state fugitive. A hearing to transfer Scurry’s case to the state of Florida is set for Sept. 6 at 9 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12 before Judge Steven B. Whittington.