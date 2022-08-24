Orange Park man arrested for possession of narcotics at Stay Suite Hotel, deputies say

Clay County man arrested for possession of narcotics. Getty Images

A Clay County man was arrested Friday for the possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana.

At approximately 6:59 p.m. on August 19, deputies were patrolling the area at 1656 Wells Road after several recent overdoses associated with the Stay Suites Hotel, according to a sheriff’s office report. Contact was made with two subjects who appeared to be fishing along the wooden path to the east of the hotel, deputies said.

The arrest report said that there was a distinct odor of freshly smoked marijuana. The arresting deputy identified himself to both individuals and asked if they were smoking marijuana. They appeared nervous by their heavy breathing and stiff arms, the arrest report said.

When asked if either of the two individuals had any weapons the defendant, Leroy McCormick, 44, of Orange Park told the deputy he did and a firearm was removed from his waistband.

The arresting deputy conducted a pat down on McCormick and felt a hard cylinder-shaped object in his front right pocket, the report said. The container was copper-colored with a screw cap that contained a clear plastic baggie with a white powder substance, and a folded gum wrapper with white powder substance, the report said.

Continuing the search, the deputy found a cigarette pack located in his front right pocket which contained a cut straw with a white powder substance and several small pieces of a green, leafy substance. Deputies also found a black plastic container that smelled of marijuana, the report said.

An additional search was conducted after relocating to the parking lot of the Stay Suite Motel, which resulted in a small plastic baggie with a crystalline substance in McCormick’s right pocket.

The substances were field tested and showed positive results for methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. McCormick was arrested for narcotics possession as well as an additional charge for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Per McCormick’s request, his firearm and other possessions were given to his mother before deputies transported him to Clay County Jail, the report said.

McCormick was booked into Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $23,513.

McCormick lives in the Stay Suite Hotel and was involved in the 2019 arrest of a Nassau County firefighter who attempted an armed robbery at the hotel, according to a News4Jax report.

Brian James Bausch, the former Nassau County firefighter and paramedic, held a gun to several hotel residents’ doors to threaten them in an attempt to rob them, the report said. McCormick was one of the residents who Bausch attempted to rob by holding a gun to his door.

McCormick’s description helped confirm Bausch as the person of interest.