Clay County District School Board 2022 election results for 3 races

Three seats on the Clay County School Board were being contested in the primary election on Tuesday. Three of the candidates, Janice Kerekes, Tina Bullock and Ashley Gilhousen, were running for reelection.

In unofficial returns Tuesday night, Kerekes and Bullock lost in their bids for reelection with new board members taking over in District 1 and District 4 on the Clay County District School board.

All winning candidates received more than 50 percent of the vote, meaning none of the races will have to be decided on the November ballot.

District 1:

Erin Skipper defeated Kerekes and another candidate, Charles Kirk, with 54.6 percent of the vote to Kerekes’ 33.19 percent and Kirk’s 12.2 percent. Skipper will claim the District 1 school board seat due to her claiming more than 50 percent of the votes.

Erin Skipper Skipper

District 4:

Michele Hanson defeated Bullock for the District 4 seat. Hanson received 54.93 percent of the vote to Bullock’s 45.07 percent.

Michele Hanson Hanson

District 5:

School board member Ashley Gilhousen will remain in the District 5 seat after beating Gerald Beasley with 69.39 percent of the votes to Beasley’s 30.61 percent.

Ashley Gilhousen Gilhousen

Gilhousen, 37, said three initiatives she wants to accomplish are to follow Gov. Ron DeSantis’s lead with a focus on local policies that address the progressive agendas that have invaded schools, to protect the rights of parents to be their child’s primary educator and to consistently invest in teachers, administrators and other employees.

After a June 30 school board meeting where a father was cut off from reading a book aloud because it contained profanity, Gilhousen did an interview with Fox News and said there needs to be disciplinary action for those who allowed the books into school libraries.

She told Fox News that she had a list of at least 75 books she would be submitting to Clay County District Schools for review. Gilhousen did not respond to inquiries about the 75 books on her list.

Gilhousen believes parents are the primary educators of their children, she told News 4 Jax, and therefore they have the right to know what their children are learning at school and to decide what is appropriate for their children.

She supports DeSantis’ stance on issues within the classroom and curriculum and said it is her duty as an elected official to uphold the law.

In the District 1 race, Skipper, 32, campaigned as a candidate who sticks to DeSantis’ education agenda and keeps parental rights first.

Skipper wants to see more balancing of the school budget so Clay County District Schools can put supplies in the classroom for teachers, as well as the budget to hire on more staff as the county grows.

When asked about House Bill 1557, deemed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” which removes Critical Race Theory and social-emotional learning from classroom curriculum, Skipper said the media is blowing it up to something that it is not.

In addition to transparency with parents, Skipper hopes to get parents involved again, noting there are a few schools still following COVID-19 protocol – eliminating visitor and volunteer opportunities, and that all parents want from the district is better communication.

Another controversial topic in Clay County currently is the banning of library books from schools. Parents now have the ability to challenge books they deem inappropriate and potentially have them removed from library shelves. They can also determine which books their children can check out from the library.

Skipper believes parents, teachers and school administration should be part of the library book policy that determines what books are on the shelves for students, however, the situation has been blown out of proportion, she said.

She wants teachers to feel recognized and supported, she said, noting that their jobs are challenging and especially with classroom size growing. Her main goal is to make the classroom a transparent place for the parent, teacher and student and to remove politics from the school entirely, she said.

In the race for the District 4 seat, Hanson, 60, said she believes good quality education is defined as an education that provides all learners with a diverse range of skills and the tools necessary to become productive members of society.

When asked about House Bill 1557, Hanson said the bill simply wants to reinforce the fundamental rights of parents to make decisions regarding their own children.

When asked about library books being challenged, Hanson fell back on her 19-year English teaching career.

“I can tell you that books should not be banned. I do not condone banning books and do not know of any literature currently banned in Clay County,” she said. “However, when materials are found on a library shelf or in a classroom that clearly breaks state law, then those materials need to be removed right away.”

Removing pornographic books from school is not banning books, she said.

She believes when teachers and parents work together, school communities become stronger and educational outcomes improve. Additionally, when it comes to teaching the fundamentals in school necessary for children to be successful, Hanson thinks educators should have the autonomy to do what they do best – teach, she said.

Something Hanson hopes to see improved this school year are the teacher shortages, as well as more focus on the declining number of master teachers.

“Superintendents, school boards, and principals need to acknowledge the reasons educators are leaving in droves. This could be done through teacher surveys, holding teacher forums with school board members, and actively listening to teacher concerns.”

She also calls for awareness of the school budget, saying that it needs to be made public in its entirety, audited and restructured by a professional firm.

“My main concern is that the Clay County School Board has access to plenty of money,” she said. “They do not need to raise taxes for more money.”