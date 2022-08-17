Clay County schools prepare for countywide growth with approved tentative budget

District's tentative budget prepares for countywide growth. Clay County District Schools

The Clay County School District board set a tentative budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year during an August 2 meeting that prepares for increased growth throughout the county.

District Schools Coordinator of Planning Lance Addison told board members that projected data shows the county could have up to 352,000 residents by 2050.

The district has plans for building at least six schools within 10 years to keep up with adding a projected 9,000 students, according to the Florida Department of Education’s Capital Outlay Full Time Equivalency data.

Clay County schools are acting and preparing accordingly for the projected growth internally and externally, Clay County District Schools Communications and Media Coordinator Terri Dennis said.

“We have most recently rezoned several of our schools due to capacity and this helps with the growth in the county while we work on construction for the new schools,” she said.

Most recently this year, Clay County District Schools rezoned Oakleaf Junior High and Oakleaf High School to Orange Park Junior and Orange Park High School.

The total tentative budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year including the general fund is about $593 million, according to the district. There’s almost $119 million for capital projects and $81 million in special revenue.

Capital projects are for school and facility maintenance and repair, Dennis explained.

“Just like a home that has wear and tear, so do our schools. The budget for these projects is often far above and exceeds the school's budget and therefore the repairs and maintenance are paid through the capital funds,” she said.

Special revenues are revenues received from the federal government through the state that are restricted and or committed to a specific purpose, she said. These funds are primarily used to supplement the district's existing instructional programs offered to K-12 students.

Local revenue, on the other hand, is derived almost entirely from property taxes levied by Florida's 67 counties. Each school board, one for each county, must levy the millage set for its required local effort from property taxes, Dennis said.

Clay County has a 1 mill levy that has been in effect for four years. Voters will see this levy in the general election, as it is expected to generate $16.5 million for school security purposes. The district said this can be for hardening buildings or funding the school police departments.

The total budget also includes employee salary and benefits. According to the 2020-2021 school salary schedule, first-year Clay County teachers make $44,867 per year, the same as those in their 14th year of teaching.

Teachers in Clay County with 28 years, or more, of teaching made the most at $57,000 per year.

The district’s employee benefits package includes free physical exams, immunizations, chronic disease coaching, prescription and medications for acute illnesses and individualized health education through a partnership with Acension St. Vincent’s.

Click here to see the employee’s benefit guide for more information.

Each district is also responsible for considering taxpayer dollars toward a child’s education. Location, household income and education program costs are evaluated to provide equal school opportunities across the county.

The tentative total budget calls for a $385 million general fund. School board members scheduled Thursday, Sept. 8 for a public hearing on the budget.