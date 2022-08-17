Update: Clay County husband and wife arrested for animal abandonment after home eviction

Theodore Davis, 47, of Green Cove Springs was arrested for the abandonment and neglect of four dogs. Clay County Sheriff's Office

A Clay County man was arrested Monday on a warrant for animal abandonment. His wife, who also abandoned and neglected the animals, was arrested Wednesday.

Glenda Leigh Davis, 40, of Green Cove Springs for her connection to leaving four dogs at the Middleburg property she and her husband were evicted from.

The arrest warrant for her husband was issued on March 19 after Clay County Animal Control Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Orchid Avenue in Middleburg to investigate and rescue multiple abandoned dogs from the property.

Theodore Robert Davis, who now resides in Green Cove Springs was evicted from the property on March 16 and abandoned the animals, the warrant said.

The animal control officers said there were two mixed-breed dogs underneath the mobile home and they could see both dogs’ spines and ribs. They also observed several scrapes and abrasions on their faces and bodies.

The officers reported no wholesome food was found for the animals and trash cans had been knocked over and rummaged through. They found a small amount of water available which was not fresh and contained dirt and leaves inside the water bowls.

Officers visited the property the next day to determine if any other animals had been abandoned. Once they arrived, they found a brown, female mixed-breed dog laying in the front yard of the property. A neighbor confirmed the dog’s name, Shadow, and said she belonged to Davis.

The dog was suffering from malnutrition with its ribs, lumbar vertebrae and pelvic bones plainly visible and evident from a distance, the report said. She was also suffering from extreme dermatitis all over its skin and pustules on its abdomen.

The dog was so weak that it had to be carried to the animal control vehicle to be transported to the Clay Humane Society for emergency treatment, the report said. A fourth dog was found after Shadow was transported; a two-tone brown male mixed-breed. All four dogs found on Davis’ property were taken to Clay County Animal Services.

The Clay County deputy who served Davis and Glenda the eviction notice said he witnessed them taking two small, black puppies with them prior to leaving the property. When asked if there were any other animals, Glenda Davis said, “no.”

Robert Davis was arrested Monday, August 15 when deputies arrived at his Green Cove Springs home to serve the warrant. He was taken to Clay County Jail on the charge of abandonment of an animal and his bond is set at $10,002.