Boys & Girls Club expanding to Clay County for first time in history

The Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Florida is expanding into Clay County with free after-school and summer programs at seven different Clay County District Schools.

As part of their 60-year anniversary celebration, this expansion will mark the first time in history that Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida will offer services in Clay County.

“Each Boys & Girls Club provides a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship and high-impact youth development programs,” Digital Strategy and Media Relations Manager Jami Puentes said in a press release.

Programs will be offered for ages 6 to 18 during critical non-school hours and during the summer, Puentes said. Clay County District Schools providing the programs are Clay High School, Grove Park Elementary School, Keystone Heights Jr./Sr. High School, Montclair Elementary School, Orange Park Jr. High School and Wilkinson Jr. High School.

Children must be enrolled at the participating school in order to join a club, Puentes said.

“Seeing our Club alumni succeed encourages us to expand our reach so more young people across Northeast Florida can access the resources and opportunities found at our Clubs,” President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida and former Club kid Paul Martinez said.

Clubs will offer programs in character and leadership, education and workforce readiness, the arts, health and wellness and sports and recreation.

“We are a branch of the Boys & Girls Club of America, so a lot of our curriculum is influenced by their programs,” Puentes said. “The academic piece is very important and we offer qualified homework helpers and tutors.”

The five program areas also bring new employment opportunities to Clay County residents looking to join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida faculty.

The organization is currently hiring qualified and professional staff to lead the clubs with competitive compensation and benefits packages, Puentes said.

Full-time unit directors are starting at $50,000 per year and part-time certified teachers’ starting pay is $31 per hour. Part-time youth development professionals’ starting pay is $15 per hour.

The unit director is essentially the club’s manager, Puentes said. They are responsible for hiring part-time workers and are essential to the club running at full-capacity.