3 Clay County deputies injured during domestic battery arrest

Travis Sean Turner, 34, of Middleburg is being held on a $300,014 bond after battery against a victim and three deputies. Clay County Sheriff's Office

A Middleburg man was arrested Saturday for domestic battery. While resisting arrest, he injured three Clay County deputies adding three battery on law enforcement officer charges to his arrest, according to a sheriff’s office report.

Deputies arrived on scene at approximately 11:14 a.m. in reference to a domestic disturbance in progress. As the victim was being interviewed, Travis Sean Turner, 34, of Middleburg, began screaming and cursing at deputies to get off his property, according to the arrest report.

Turner was given commands to lay down and place his hands behind his back and when deputies attempted to grab his hands, he fought back, pulling the glove off one of the deputy's hands, the report said.

Turner attempted to hit the deputy, but the deputy managed to dodge the punch, the report said. Two deputies attempted to hold Turner down and place his hands in handcuffs, but he continued to actively resist, punch and kick, the report said.

Turner was holding his hands under his body to keep from being handcuffed and when deputies would free an arm, he would forcibly throw his elbows back, striking them where he could, the report said.

As deputies attempted techniques to handcuff Turner, he moved his hand in a way that caused injury to the deputy's right hand. Another incident where Turner’s arm was pulled from underneath his body caused one deputy to elbow another in their teeth, the report said.

Turner was successfully restrained after a Taser was used on his right upper shoulder. He was handcuffed and escorted to the patrol vehicle.

According to the report, Turner was visibly upset after being read his Miranda Rights and resulted in belligerent outbursts and screaming.

He would speak incoherently about his belongings being stolen from under the house and the neighbors stealing millions of dollars, the report said. The victim of the domestic dispute was provided victim’s rights and Marsy’s Law brochures, the report said.

She showed numerous injuries from the incident, the report said, and had a visible contusion to the left side of her left eye and face.

One of the deputies on scene had a cut and was bleeding from his right lower lip. Another deputy had a two- to three-inch abrasion in the area of her left elbow, the report said.

The third deputy was taken to a medical facility for further medical attention due to possible internal injuries to his right hand, the report said.

The victim and two other deputies refused medical attention from Clay County Fire and Rescue.

Turner was transported to Clay County Jail and his bond is set at $300,014.