Fugitive Friday: Clay County sheriff attempts to find 21-year-old wanted for armed burglary

Braxton Henry, 21, is wanted for an armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm. Clay County Sheriff's Office

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with another “Fugitive Friday” release on their Facebook page. The suspect in question is 21-year-old Braxton James Henry.

Henry’s last known address was in Jacksonville after his family sold their Clay County home to move, their Realtor told deputies.

Henry is wanted for armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

The burglary Henry is wanted for occurred in February of 2021 in the BestBet parking lot in Orange Park, where he worked at the time, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Multimedia Coordinator Sarah Padgett said. He quit his job at the poker and simulcast casino around the time of the burglary, she said.

Deputies have been searching for Henry since the 2021 incident. He is believed to be working alone, and there are no flags or comments in the arrest warrant indicating that he is armed or dangerous, Padgett said.

Those with tips or information on Henry’s whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at

904-264-6512, or dial First Coast Crimestoppers at **TIPS.