Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies say

An Orange Park woman was arrested Monday for striking a victim twice with a lawnmower. Getty Images

An Orange Park woman was arrested Wednesday after she struck another woman with a riding lawnmower, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s report. She is already facing an unarmed burglary charge and battery against a law enforcement officer.

Deputies were contacted at approximately 9:02 a.m. Monday after a victim complained that Julie Conaway McHenry, 52, of Birchwood Drive in Orange Park, deliberately struck her twice with a riding lawnmower.

The victim told deputies she had been in her residence when she saw a lawn maintenance company arrive. The victim asked McHenry to move her truck so she could leave her residence, according to the arrest report.

Due to the nature of the crime, certain portions of the arrest report have been redacted by the sheriff’s office.

The victim stated that McHenry turned the engine of the lawnmower on, and the victim moved closer because she could not hear if McHenry was still speaking to her or not.

The lawnmower then lunged forward, striking the victim in the shin area. McHenry then smiled at the victim and drove the mower forward, striking her again, the report said.

The victim told McHenry she would be contacting law enforcement and she moved to the side. When deputies arrived, the victim completed a sworn written statement and was inspected for injuries that were consistent with being struck by a lawnmower.

Deputies interviewed McHenry and she gave a statement that has been redacted from the arrest report.

McHenry was arrested on a count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was transported to the Clay County Jail. Her bond has not been set.

McHenry has two additional cases open for an unarmed burglary and battery on law enforcement personnel.

On Feb. 25, deputies were called in reference to a burglary in Orange Park where the victim said she was taking a shower with her boyfriend when she heard a noise. The victim’s boyfriend went to the kitchen to inspect the noise and called back to his girlfriend to call the police, the arrest report said.

The boyfriend said that, upon inspection of the kitchen, he said he saw McHenry standing inside the closed, locked patio of his house. He and McHenry have a history and when he realized who it was, he closed the door and requested his girlfriend call 9-1-1.

He said he has had an ongoing issue with McHenry and completed a sworn, written statement. During their investigation, deputies observed a broken kitchen window, scratches and minor damage to the door and an oddly cut-open beer can with a jagged opening and small amount of liquid, the report said.

The victim’s boyfriend provided a video that shows a two-door red Camaro backing up toward the road. The driver then proceeds to turn the vehicle around in the yard and speed off, the report said. The Camaro was searched in the Clay County Sheriff’s Office system and is registered to McHenry.

Deputies attempted to make contact with McHenry on multiple occasions, but she failed to be present at her home. On March 16, however, a follow-up at her home was conducted and while deputies were in the process of reading McHenry her Miranda Rights, she interrupted them, said she did not want to talk and slammed the door in their faces, according to the arrest report.

As deputies were walking off the property, McHenry exited her home and proceeded to ask what this was about, the report said. Deputies went to detain McHenry and when asked to put her hands behind her back, she resisted and began using her nails to scratch the forearm of the arresting officer, according to the report.

She broke skin and left visible red scratch marks, the report said.

McHenry is awaiting a court hearing for this incident and it is scheduled for August 22 at 9 a.m. in Clay County Courtroom 12.